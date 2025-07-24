HON Earnings: Everything you need to know about Honeywell’s Q2 results

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), a diversified technology company, reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Second-quarter sales grew 8% year-over-year to $10.35 billion, with organic sales growing 5%, exceeding management’s guidance. It raised full-year FY25 sales guidance to $40.8-41.3 billion from the previous forecast of $39.6-40.5 billion.

On an adjusted basis, June-quarter earnings increased 10% annually to $2.75 per share. The company increased its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.20-10.50 from $10.20-10.50 it had guided earlier. Unadjusted net income attributable to the company was $1.57 billion or $2.45 per share in Q2, compared to $1.54 billion or $2.36 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, “With Building Automation leading the way, three out of four segments grew sales at better than 5% in the quarter, demonstrating the power of our Accelerator operating system to adapt quickly and drive growth even as business conditions change. During the quarter, we also saw promising results from our increased focus on new product innovation, which further supported the growth of our record backlog.”

During the quarter, Honeywell completed the $2.2-billion acquisition of Sundyne and announced the acquisition of Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies Business.

