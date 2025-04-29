Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
HON Earnings: Honeywell Q1 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Engineering company Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Tuesday reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis. The bottom line benefitted from an 8% sales growth.
Total sales grew 8% year-over-year to $9.8 billion in the first quarter. Sales at the Aerospace Technologies segment grew 14%, driving the top-line growth.
On an adjusted basis, March-quarter earnings increased 7% annually to $2.51 per share. Unadjusted net income came in at $1.45 billion or $2.22 per share in Q1, which is broadly unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
Vimal Kapur, CEO of Honeywell, said, “For the third straight quarter, we delivered both sequential and year-over-year backlog growth, driven by healthy order rates and continuing customer demand for our differentiated offerings.”
Prior Performance
