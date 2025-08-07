How Beyond Meat (BYND) performed in Q2 2025

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.
Net revenues were $75 million, down 19.6% year-over-year.
Net loss was $33.2 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net loss of $34.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in the year-ago period.
US revenues decreased 20.4% to $43.9 million while international revenues were down 18.4% to $30.9 million.
For the third quarter of 2025, net revenues are expected to range between $68-73 million.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Q3 2025 may have been mixed but Disney (DIS) has ambitious plans for all its businesses
Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) were down over 2% on Wednesday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2025. The top and bottom
SHOP Earnings: Shopify Q2 FY25 profit rises on higher revenues
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenue and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. There was a sharp increase in gross
UBER Earnings: Uber Technologies reports higher Q2 revenue and profit
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The ride-hailing company also provided guidance for the