How Beyond Meat (BYND) performed in Q2 2025

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.

Net revenues were $75 million, down 19.6% year-over-year.

Net loss was $33.2 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net loss of $34.5 million, or $0.53 per share, in the year-ago period.

US revenues decreased 20.4% to $43.9 million while international revenues were down 18.4% to $30.9 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, net revenues are expected to range between $68-73 million.