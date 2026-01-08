How Constellation Brands (STZ) performed in Q3 2026

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported net sales of $2.22 billion for the third quarter of 2026, down 10% year-over-year. Organic net sales were down 2%.

Net income attributable to CBI decreased 18% to $503 million compared to last year.

Reported earnings per share decreased 15% to $2.88 while comparable EPS dropped 6% to $3.06 versus last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

Net sales in the Beer segment dipped 1% YoY to $2 billion. In the Wine and Spirits segment, net sales fell 51% to $213.1 million.

For fiscal year 2026, STZ expects organic sales to decline 4-6%. Reported EPS is expected to be $9.72-10.02 and comparable EPS is expected to be $11.30-11.60.

