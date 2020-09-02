Infographic: How Guess Inc. (GES) performed in Q2 2021

Guess? Inc. (NYSE:GES) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total net revenue decreased 42% year-over-year to $398.5 million.
GAAP net loss was $20.4 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to earnings of $25.3 million, or $0.35 per share, for the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share.
Guess is not providing specific guidance due to the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current trends, the company expect revenues for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021 to decrease in the mid-teens range.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
H&R Block (HRB) swings to profit in Q1; revenue rise 300%
Tax service provider H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) reported its first quarter 2021 results after the bell today. While the non-GAAP earnings of $0.55 per share surpassed the market's estimates, the
The road to recovery is long for Wynn Resorts, but stock is a buy
The impact of coronavirus on the hospitality sector has been more widespread than most other industries. The recent performance of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gives a sense of how
Dell Technologies (DELL) stock reaches a new 52-week high on strong Q2 2021 results
After reporting stellar results in the second quarter of 2021, shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) hit a fresh yearly high ($67.62) on Friday. Thanks to the acceleration in remote