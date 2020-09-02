Infographic: How Guess Inc. (GES) performed in Q2 2021

Guess? Inc. (NYSE:GES) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total net revenue decreased 42% year-over-year to $398.5 million.

GAAP net loss was $20.4 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to earnings of $25.3 million, or $0.35 per share, for the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share.

Guess is not providing specific guidance due to the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current trends, the company expect revenues for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021 to decrease in the mid-teens range.