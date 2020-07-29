How Shopify (SHOP) performed in Q2 2020

E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 97% to $714.3 million.
Net income was $36 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a net loss of $28.7 million, or $0.26 per share, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $129.4 million, or $1.05 per share.
Shopify stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of ecommerce, shifting a larger share of retail spending to online commerce, and the company believes this trend will continue. However due to the significant uncertainty that still persists, the company is not providing an outlook for the third quarter or the full year of 2020.
Click here to access the transcript of Shopify Q2 2020 earnings conference call
Most Popular
Starbucks Corp (SBUX): What brewed in Q3
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday. In Q3, the company reported narrower-than-expected losses on revenues that surpassed Wall Street projections. SBUX shares
eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Ecommerce firm eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. GAAP net income from continuing operations increased 85% to $740
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q2 earnings beat on 26% revenue growth; stock gains
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2020 as revenues climbed 26%, mainly reflecting strong performance by the Computing and Graphics segment. The