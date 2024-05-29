Categories LATEST
HP Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Listen to HP’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
For the second quarter of 2024, HP forecasts GAAP EPS of $0.58-0.68 and adjusted EPS of $0.76-0.86. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.75 on revenue of $11.6 billion. This compares to revenue of $12.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.80 reported in Q2 2023.
In the first quarter of 2024, HP reported revenue of $13.2 billion, which was down 4% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $0.62 and adjusted EPS was $0.81.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2024 earnings results
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable sales rose 5.3%. Net income decreased 10% to
AAP Earnings: Advance Auto Parts reports lower Q1 loss on flat sales
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2024, when sales remained broadly unchanged. The
What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) dipped over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13% over the past three months. The company is slated to report its second