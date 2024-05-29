HP Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

For the second quarter of 2024, HP forecasts GAAP EPS of $0.58-0.68 and adjusted EPS of $0.76-0.86. Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.75 on revenue of $11.6 billion. This compares to revenue of $12.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.80 reported in Q2 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, HP reported revenue of $13.2 billion, which was down 4% year-over-year. GAAP EPS was $0.62 and adjusted EPS was $0.81.