HP Inc. Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Technology leader HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.

HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.65-0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.85-0.97 for Q4 2023. Analysts are projecting EPS of $0.90 on revenues of $13.8 billion for Q4. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $14.8 billion reported in Q4 2022.

In the third quarter of 2023, net revenue decreased 10% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. GAAP EPS fell 30% to $0.76 while adjusted EPS declined 17% to $0.86.

