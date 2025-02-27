HP Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Technology leader HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is scheduled to publish earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 today after the closing bell.

Listen to HP’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

For the first quarter, the company has guided adjusted earnings of $0.70-0.76 per share and unadjusted earnings in the range of $0.57 per share to $0.63 per share. Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share on revenue of $13.35 billion for the January quarter. That compares with earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $13.19 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $14.1 billion. Adjusted earnings increased 3% from last year to $0.93 per share in Q4.