HP Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will publish its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting revenue of $13.71 billion for the third quarter of 2025, which compares to $13.52 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

HP has guided for GAAP earnings per share of $0.57-0.69 and adjusted EPS of $0.68-0.80 for Q3 2025. Analysts are estimating EPS of $0.75, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.83 reported in Q3 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, HP’s net revenue increased 3.3% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. GAAP EPS decreased 31% to $0.42 while adjusted EPS declined 13% to $0.71 compared to last year.