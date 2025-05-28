Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q2 2025 earnings results
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenue was $13.2 billion, up 3.3% year-over-year. Revenue growth was 4.5% in constant currency.
Net earnings decreased 33% to $406 million compared to last year.
GAAP EPS of $0.42 was down 31% from the prior-year period.
Adjusted EPS of $0.71 was down 13% from the prior-year period.
The top line beat estimates while the bottom line fell short.
For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects GAAP EPS of $0.57-0.69 and adjusted EPS of $0.68-0.80.
HP lowered its outlook for fiscal year 2025. GAAP EPS is now expected to be $2.32-2.62 and adjusted EPS is now expected to be $3.00-3.30.
The stock plunged 15% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday on the mixed results and guidance cut.
