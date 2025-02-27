HPQ Earnings: Everything you need to know about HP’s Q1 2025 report

Information technology company HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Thursday reported results for the first quarter of 2025 and issued guidance for the second quarter.

Net revenues were $13.5 billion in the January quarter, compared to $13.19 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $0.74 per share in Q1, compared to $0.81 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On a reported basis, first-quarter profit was $565 million or $0.59 per share, vs. $622 million or $0.62 per share in Q1 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the management expects adjusted earnings to be between $0.75 per share and $0.85 per share.

Prior Performance