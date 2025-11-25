Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPQ Earnings: Everything you need to know about HP’s Q4 2025 report
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), a leading provider of personal computers and printing products, on Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued guidance.
Net revenues increased to $14.60 billion in the October quarter from $14.05 billion in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $0.93 per share in Q4, compared to $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter.
On a reported basis, fourth-quarter profit was $795 million or $0.84 per share, compared to $906 million or $0.93 per share in Q4 2024. For the first quarter of 2026, the management expects adjusted earnings to be between $0.73 per share and $0.81 per share.
Enrique Lores, CEO of HP, said, “Our FY25 results reinforce the power of our portfolio and the strength of our team in a dynamic environment. As we accelerate innovation across AI-powered devices to drive productivity, security, and flexibility for our customers, our focus for FY26 is on disciplined execution. We are committed to driving measurable results – ensuring that our plans translate into long-term value for our shareholders.”
