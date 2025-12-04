Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
HRL Earnings: All you need to know about Hormel Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 1.5% year-over-year to $3.18 billion. Organic sales were up 2%.
Net loss attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation was $56.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $220.2 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.32.
For fiscal year 2026, Hormel expects net sales of $12.2-12.5 billion and organic sales growth of 1-4%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.29-1.39 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.43-1.51.
