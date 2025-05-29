Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q2 2025 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $2.90 billion compared to $2.88 billion in the same period last year. Organic sales were up 1%.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation was $180 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $189.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.
Revenue missed expectations while earnings came in line with estimates.
Hormel narrowed its guidance for fiscal year 2025. The company now expects organic sales to grow 2-3%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.49-1.59 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.58-1.68.
The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FL Infographic: Foot Locker slips to loss in Q1 2025; revenue down 5%
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a profit last year. Sales declined 5% YoY
Key highlights from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q1 2026 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue was $8.76 billion compared to $8.84 billion in the year-ago quarter. Enterprise comparable sales
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2026 revenue and profit beat estimates
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher revenue and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026. The results also exceeded analysts' forecasts. At $44.06 billion, Q1 revenue was