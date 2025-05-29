HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q2 2025 financial results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $2.90 billion compared to $2.88 billion in the same period last year. Organic sales were up 1%.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation was $180 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $189.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.

Revenue missed expectations while earnings came in line with estimates.

Hormel narrowed its guidance for fiscal year 2025. The company now expects organic sales to grow 2-3%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.49-1.59 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.58-1.68.

The stock dropped over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

