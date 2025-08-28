HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q3 2025 financial results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.03 billion, up 4.6% from the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $183.7 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $176.7 million, or $0.32 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.

Sales beat expectations but earnings missed the mark, causing the stock to fall over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Net sales in the Retail segment increased 5% year-over-year to $1.85 billion. Sales in Foodservice rose 3.5% to $987 million while International sales grew 6% to $187 million compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Hormel expects net sales of $3.15-3.25 billion. Organic sales is expected to grow 1-4%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.36-0.38 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.38-0.40.

