Humana Inc (HUM) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Humana Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Amy Smith, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Amy K. Smith — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our third quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2020.

Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura, will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session. We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management’s prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts.

This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Humana’s website, humana.com, later today.

Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed risk factors discussed in our latest Form 10-K, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our third quarter 2020 earnings press release as they relate to forward-looking statements.

And to note in particular that these forward-looking statements could be impacted by risks related to the spread of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential impacts to us of; one, actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in turn, relax those restrictions; two, actions taken by us to expand benefits for our members and provide relief for the health care provider community in connection with COVID-19; and three, disruptions in our ability to operate our business effectively; four, negative pressure in economic, employment and financial markets, among others, all of which creates additional uncertainties and risks for our business.

Our forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of these additional uncertainties and risks, along with other risks discussed in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly address or update any forward-looking statements in future filings or communications regarding our business or results. Today’s press release, our historical financial news releases and our filings with the SEC are all also available on our Investor Relations site.

Call participants should note that today’s discussion includes financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP. Management’s explanation for the use of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included in today’s press release. Finally, any references to earnings per share or EPS made during this conference call refer to diluted earnings per common share.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bruce Broussard.

Bruce D. Broussard — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Amy, and good morning, and thank you for joining us. I want to begin by thanking our associates, from proactively reaching out to check on our members, making sure they have access to care and medications, to showing up on members’ doorsteps for delivery of much needed food; our associates continue to go above and beyond to meet the needs of our members and providers.

Our team’s discipline and continued focus on quality is evident in Humana’s recently announced star ratings. Again, putting us in a leadership position among our peers. A key tenant at the MA program, the stars rating system incentivizes plans to focus on quality in both care and the consumer experience, driving improved clinical outcomes.

Plans then invest the star’s bonus dollars in additional benefits, improved care and better member experiences. We are proud that approximately 4.1 million or 92% of our MA members are currently enrolled in plans rated four stars or higher [Phonetic]. For three straight years, our CarePlus MA plan in Florida, which covers more than 164,000 members, received a five-star rating.

In addition, more than 99% of our retirees in our Group MA plans remain in contracts rated four stars and above. These outstanding results are testament to our associates’ commitment to building trust with our customers through simple, personalized and empathetic experiences. It is what we call human care.

You’ve probably seen our new human care ads. Human care is more than an ad campaign. It is a strategy for how we run the company, centering on holistic care that addresses our members’ most important healthcare needs. Our newest ad stresses the importance of continuing to take care of your health during the pandemic and how Humana is making it easier for members to seek care safely. This is one of several messages to our members, encouraging them to continue to engage with their doctors for managing their ongoing health conditions.

As you know, Humana, in partnership with CMS, was among the first in the industry to quickly implement benefit changes for Medicare Advantage members that removed financial barriers, improved access to care, and address social determinants of health needs during the pandemic.

I’ve described over the past few earnings calls many of our initiatives to support our members, providers and associates, so I won’t repeat them. However, as the pandemic progresses, our actions will continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our constituents. For example, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of social needs such as social interaction.

In response to this need, Humana extended the Papa program, a program that matches college students with members identified as lonely or severely lonely into several South Florida communities. I’d like to share a story about Otis, a Humana member.

While registering Otis for the Papa program, the case manager noticed it was Otis’ birthday and began singing happy birthday to him over the phone. Otis was overcome with emotion, noting it had been years since someone had even wished him a happy birthday. His reaction impacted his case managers so much that she reached out to Papa’s corporate team and Humana, who immediately took action and had a birthday cake delivered to Otis’ home. Sometimes, the smallest action can make a big difference in someone’s life. Programs like Papa now are important element in addressing the holistic needs of our members.

As we look forward to 2021, we are able to provide stable or enhanced benefit for most of our members, with plans that continue to reflect our commitment to their holistic health. Our strong clinical and quality programs drive improved clinical outcomes and cost savings that allow Humana MA plans to invest and expand member benefits beyond those covered by original Medicare Parts A and B, including supplemental benefits like dental, vision, hearing coverage, prescription drug benefits and gym membership, as well as programs that address social determinants of health needs like the Papa platform.

For 2021, all Humana MA-PD members will enjoy a number of benefits, including, zero telehealth co-pays for primary care physician visits, urgent care and outpatient behavioral health; zero co-pays for COVID-19 testing and treatment and 14 days of home-delivered meals for members with COVID diagnosis; and a health essential kit with useful items for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, like the flu.

Other 2021 plans — highlights include nearly 60% of our members will be in plans that offer care coordination services and enhanced benefits not offered under original Medicare for zero member-paid premium; primary care co-pays of $20 or less for approximately 93% of our members, including nearly 60% with zero co-pay; and insulin savings program included on approximately half of our Humana’s MA-PD plans and a third of our PDP plans. Members will pay no more than $35 for a 30-day supply of select insulin.

In addition, eligible Humana and Medicare Advantage members who need help remaining independent at home, have access to their own personal care manager through Humana At Home. We are pleased that for 2021, Humana MA and MA-PD plans are all recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military.

Our ability to offer enhanced benefits relative to original Medicare is due in large part to our chronic condition management programs and our focus on value based care. The Medicare Advantage program incentivizes a holistic focus on health, and because of this, offers an opportunity for private organizations like Humana, to partner with providers on value-based care models customized to meet both the unique dynamics of the local market and the risk tolerance of a given provider.

This ability to customize is key to driving deeper and faster adoption of health-based care models. And together with our industry peers, we are structurally changing the healthcare system. Approximately, two-thirds of Humana’s individual Medicare Advantage members are cared for by providers in value-based arrangements, with just under one-third in full risk arrangements where the provider is responsible for the entirety of the member’s care for a capitated payment.

We are pleased that approximately 86% of our value-based care partners are in surplus, demonstrating the success of driving improved clinical outcomes in these models. Our annual value-based care report for 2020 included several key findings based on 2019 experience.

Humana Medicare Advantage members under the current care of physicians and value-based arrangements would have incurred an additional $4 billion in planned covered medical expenses had they been under Medicare Fee-For-Service. Prevention screenings, improved medication adherence and effective management of patient treatment plans, all contributed to creating these reductions.

Humana Medicare Advantage members served by physicians and value-based arrangements had a 29.2% lower rate of hospital admissions and a 10.3% less emergency room visits when compared with original Medicare. Physicians in value-based arrangements with Humana with 2016 through 2018 had an average of 4.44 HEDIS Star score at the end of 2018, compared to 3.1 for physicians in non-value based arrangements.

Our deep value-based contracting experience positions us well to participate in other value-based care models, including the new direct contracting program. Initially, we intend for both our health plan and primary care assets to participate as direct contracting entities on a limited basis. We are working very closely with CMS as there is still a number of points of clarification needed before the programs begin in 2021.

While we believe this could be an interesting opportunity to take on original Medicare Fee-For-Service members, we do not expect our participation to have a material impact on our results or operations for 2021, as we will employ a test-and-learn approach to implementing and evaluating the direct contracting program.

Before turning the call over to Brian, I want to touch on our standalone Medicare Part D or PDP offerings for 2021. As we’ve discussed the last couple of years, PDP plans have become a commodity with low-price leader essentially capturing all of the growth.

As a result, after our meaningful PDP membership losses in 2019, we made significant changes to our portfolio for 2020, combining two plans to create space to offer a new low-premium plan co-branded with Walmart. This low-premium plan was the most competitively priced plan in the majority of our regions and grew substantially by adding almost 1 million members.

For 2021, the PDP industry remains extremely competitive with multiple carriers offering low-premium plans. We’ve taken a disciplined approach to pricing, balancing membership growth and the overall impact to the enterprise. As a result, the Walmart value plan will not be the lowest cost leader in 2021, but is priced in a similar range to other low-premium plans with competitive benefits.

However, one plan sponsor is an outlier with an offering priced well below the rest of the market. While we, once again, anticipate the overall PDP market will shrink in 2021 as seniors increasingly choose Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage, we expect PDP to continue making meaningful contributions to the overall enterprise with high mail-order pharmacy utilization and more PDP members converting to MA-PD over time.

Our premium plan will include the new senior savings model demonstration, where members can get certain insulins at a maximum monthly cost of $35. In addition, all three PDP plans have expanded preferred network pharmacies to improve member access, convenience and options to reduce their out-of-pocket costs. Despite our enhanced offerings, the very competitive price marketplace will be a headwind for the PDP membership again in 2021, as Brian will discuss in his remarks.

Turning to the importance of the day, I would be remiss if I didn’t encourage everyone if they have not already done so to get out and exercise their civic duty to vote on this Election Day. Regardless of the outcome of the election, Humana is committed to public-private partnerships that are solution-oriented and drive results that will meaningfully benefit the healthcare system in the coming years.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian A. Kane — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Bruce, and good morning, everyone. I would first like to begin by also thanking our associates. Several years ago, we made the Medicare Stars program an enterprise-wide priority and everyone across the organization rose to the challenge.

As a result of these efforts, for the third year in a row, we led our peers with 92% of our Medicare Advantage members in four-star or higher plans. This great accomplishment gives us the ability to invest in enhanced benefits for our members and offer compelling Medicare Advantage products to drive continued membership growth.

Turning to our financial results; today, we reported third quarter adjusted EPS of $3.08. These results were impacted by increasing utilization compared to last quarter, COVID-19 testing and treatment costs, and the financial impact of the company’s ongoing crisis relief efforts.

As I will discuss in a moment, we continue to expect our results for the second half of 2020, including an anticipated loss in the fourth quarter, to entirely offset the significant outperformance experienced in the first half of the year that resulted from historically low medical utilization levels.

We continue to see non-COVID medical utilization trending slightly below normal all in, though well above the trough levels experienced at the end of March and early April. In September and October, Medical utilization was running at approximately 95% of pre-COVOD expectations with inpatient running a bit higher and outpatient and physician running a bit lower.

With the number of COVID cases, again, increasing throughout the country, we continue to expect non-COVID Medicare — medical utilization to remain modestly below pre-COVID expectations through the end of 2020. From a business line perspective, we have seen non-COVID utilization recover a bit more quickly in our Group and Specialty segment as compared to a slower rebound for our Senior and Medicaid members.

Regarding COVID utilization, we have seen an increase relative to our previous expectations with per-member treatment cost also higher than anticipated for both our Medicare and commercial products. As a result, we now expect COVID testing and treatment costs to approach $1 billion in 2020.

From a pharmacy standpoint, scripts volume has largely leveled out and we continue to expect pharmacy utilization to net out close to normal levels for the full year, with early refills seen in the first and second quarters, representing more of a pull forward within the year rather than a run rate change.

However, we are seeing more new starts, and as I said last quarter, the increased number of members utilizing Humana’s Mail-Order pharmacy is expected to persist, as those members continue to use the service, which benefits not only healthcare services through higher EBITDA, but also the health plan as mail-order generally results in better medication adherence.

As we’ve indicated, since the beginning of the pandemic, we fully expect that any impact we experience from lower medical utilization will be entirely offset by the support we provide for our members, providers, employer groups and the communities that we serve.

Given that the lower than previously expected utilization we are experiencing is largely offset by higher COVID testing and treatment costs, we expect our levels of support of approximately $2 billion to remain largely the same as previously communicated for the full year.

Accordingly, in the fourth quarter, we expect to record a loss of approximately $2.40 on an adjusted EPS basis, and are tightening our full year 2020 EPS guidance to a range of $18.50 to $18.75, still within our initial guidance expectations prior to COVID.

As I reminded investors last quarter, historically, our fourth quarter EPS contribution is always the lowest, and in 2020, as expected, the fourth quarter will be impacted by the continued support for our constituents which is more heavily weighted to the fourth, along with the impact of increasing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs and rebounding utilization levels.

As a result, we expect our fourth quarter consolidated medical expense ratio to be at least 300 basis points higher than our third quarter 2020 ratio, with the Retail segment sequential increase modestly lower, and the Group and Specialty segment sequential increase meaningfully higher than the consolidated increase. The sequential increase in the Group and Specialty segment benefit ratio reflects both a seasonally adjusted higher MER as well as a disproportionate investment in this segment in the fourth quarter relative to non-COVID utilization levels.

Moving to operating costs, as I described last quarter, we are making significant investments in our Medicare distribution channels. Including equipping and training brokers so that they can interact with consumers telephonically and digitally as well as increasing the marketing dollars we provide to our distribution partners for the AEP.

As you know, these marketing costs are heavily weighted to the back half of the year primarily the fourth quarter. These costs, along with our previously announced contribution to the Humana Foundation and other COVID related costs to support our associates to enable them to work virtually in response to the pandemic are now estimated to be higher than the estimate we provided last quarter.

Consequently, we now expect the full year consolidated operating ratio to be approximately 120 basis points higher than our pre-COVID expectations. The modest increase over last quarter is primarily due to an increase in the investments in our Medicare distribution channel.

Turning to membership, we are increasing our full-year expected individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to approximately 375,000 members from the previous range of 330,000 to 360,000 members, representing expected year-over-year growth of approximately 10%, in part reflecting continued compelling D-SNP sales.

As of September 30th, our D-SNP membership had grown to approximately 391,000 members, a net increase of approximately 103,000 lives or 36% from December 31st, 2019. Additionally MA new sales and terms more broadly have returned to more normal levels as the year has progressed after being reduced by the pandemic.

Furthermore, today, we are modestly improving our Medicare standalone PDP membership outlook for full year 2020, primarily due to the extension of the grace period for non-payment of premium. We now expect to lose approximately 500,000 members as opposed to our previous estimate of 550,000 members. Accordingly, previously expected membership losses in 2020 due to non-payment will likely occur in 2021.

With respect to Medicaid, September 30th membership of approximately 730,000 increased over 261,000 members or 56% from December 31st 2019, primarily reflecting the transition of the risk for the Kentucky contract from CareSource as of January 1st as well as additional enrollment, particularly in Florida, resulting from the current economic downturn driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In our Group and Specialty segment, we are tracking the challenging economic environment especially for small business, although medical membership declines on account of COVID have been less severe to-date than we anticipated.

Lastly, in our Healthcare Services segment, adjusted EBITDA increased 27% year-to-date, primarily fueled by operational improvements in our Conviva assets and overall lower utilization in our provider businesses as a result of COVID-19, along with higher pharmacy earnings as a result of Medicare Advantage membership growth, partially offset by the anticipated PDP membership declines.

These improvements were partially offset by administrative cost related to COVID, including expenses associated with additional safety measures taken for our provider and clinical teams who have continued to provide services throughout the pandemic, along with additional cost in the Company’s pharmacy operations to ensure the timely delivery of prescriptions during the crisis.

Regarding Kindred at Home, you’ll recall we mentioned on our first quarter earnings call that new home health admissions have been adversely impacted by COVID. As the year has progressed, volumes have stabilized and early signs of a rebound in demand are beginning to materialize. Further, the Company has been able to offset these initial challenges with strong clinical and overhead cost controls across the organization.

In our provider business, our clinic expansion continues and we are on pace to double our partner’s and primary care footprint through our partnership with Welsh Carson over the next few years. Despite the challenges of COVID, in the last 45 days, we have opened five of eight planned clinics in Las Vegas, with the remainder to be opened later this year and early first quarter and further deepened our footprint in Houston, openings five additional centers with two more expected to open by the end of 2020. Including Conviva, by the end of the first quarter next year, we will operate approximately 160 clinics under these two brands.

Turning to 2021, as Bruce described in his remarks, we are pleased to be able to offer stable or increasing benefits for most of our individual Medicare Advantage members due in large part to the permanent removal of the health insurance industry fee. Based on what we are seeing early in the ongoing annual election period, we expect to grow our individual MA membership by 350,000 to 400,000 members in 2021. This represents growth of approximately 9% to 10% which is at or a bit above our view of 2021 individual MA membership growth for the industry.

However, the number we are providing today could change materially, depending on how sales develop and where voluntary terminations ultimately come in. As is typical, we have very little membership termination data at this point in the AEP cycle.

With respect to Group Medicare Advantage, as we have previously stated, growth can vary widely from year to year based on the pipeline of opportunities, particularly large accounts going out to bid. We have experienced compelling group MA growth in the last couple of years, with particularly robust growth in 2020 including winning a large account from a competitor.

As we look ahead to 2021 large group accounts, particularly jumbo accounts, continue to be competitive. While we expect nice membership growth in the small and mid-market group segments, we are seeing some membership pressure in the large group MA space for 2021, where we have both won and lost contracts. Accordingly, net-net, we expect our Group MA membership to decline by approximately 45,000 members in 2021.

Regarding PDP, as Bruce described in his remarks, the Walmart value plan will not be the low cost leader in 2021 but is priced in a similar range to other low premium plans with competitive benefits. However, one plan sponsor is an outlier with an offering priced well below the rest of the market.

Based on what we’ve experienced in the annual election period-to-date, we expect a net decline in PDP membership of approximately 350,000 members in 2021, which includes membership losses that were originally anticipated in 2020 that have been deferred to 2021, as I previously described. However, we would caution that we are still early in the AEP.

I will now briefly turn to our expected 2021 financial performance. From an earnings perspective, we believe we have struck the appropriate balance between membership and earnings growth while continuing to invest in our integrated model to create long-term sustainability.

Given our balanced approach and taking into account the permanent removal of the health insurance industry fee, which was not deductible for tax purposes, we expect the midpoint of our initial guide for 2021 adjusted EPS to be modestly above our long-term EPS growth rate of 11% to 15% off of a baseline of $18.50, the midpoint of our initial adjusted EPS guide for 2020.

Given the pandemic, we are mindful of the uncertainty it has created and acknowledge there are multiple moving pieces that will impact our estimates, including our per member per month revenue which is determined by our final 2020 risk scores as well as the impact from COVID treatment costs and non-COVID utilization levels as we enter 2021.

Accordingly, our adjusted EPS estimate will evolve as visibility increases around the expected duration and severity of the pandemic. We look forward to providing more specifics on our fourth quarter earnings call in early February.

With that, we will open the lines up for your questions. In fairness to those waiting in the queue, we ask that you limit yourself to one question.

Operator, please introduce the first caller.

Amy K. Smith — Vice President, Investor Relations

Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.