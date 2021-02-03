Humana Inc (HUM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Amy K. Smith — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you and good morning. In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our fourth quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2021. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session.

We encourage the investing public and media to listen to both management’s prepared remarks and the related Q&A with analysts. Additionally, we have posted supporting materials to our Investor Relations page for reference during Brian’s prepared remarks. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. That replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of Humana’s website, humana.com later today.

Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed risk factors discussed in our latest Form 10-K, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our fourth quarter 2020 earnings press release as they relate to forward-looking statements, and to note in particular that these forward-looking statements could be impacted by risks related to the spread of and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including the potential impacts to us of; one, actions taken by federal, state and local governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and in turn relax those restrictions; two, actions taken by us to expand benefits for our members and provide relief for the healthcare provider community in connection with COVID-19; three, disruptions in our ability to operate our business effectively; and four, negative pressure in economic employment and financial markets, among others, all of which creates additional uncertainties and risks for our business.

Our forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of these additional uncertainties and risks, along with other risks discussed in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly address or update any forward-looking statements in future filings or communications regarding our business or results. Today’s press release, our historical financial news releases and our filings with the SEC are all also available on our Investor Relations site.

Call participants should note that today’s discussion includes financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP. Management’s explanations for the use of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included in today’s press release.

Finally, any references to earnings per share or EPS made during this conference call refer to diluted earnings per common share.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Bruce Broussard.

Bruce D. Broussard — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Amy, and good morning and thank you for joining us. Today, we reported adjusted earnings per share of $18.75 for 2020, consistent with our commentary throughout the year as expected, reflecting a loss in the fourth quarter, largely driven by our investments and programs to support members, patients, employers, providers and the communities we serve.

Our fourth quarter results were impacted by the continued waiver of Medicare Advantage cost sharing, including for primary care and COVID-19 treatment. Delivery of meals, mask and preventive test to our members, in-home assessments and investments in programs to assist underserved communities and efforts to ease the financial burden for our provider partners. For the full year, these initiatives, among others, exceeded $2 billion.

Defined by the worldwide pandemic, 2020 was an unprecedented and challenging year. I’m proud of the resilience and response of our associates. Putting our members, patients and providers’ holistic health at the forefront while continuing to advance our strategy. Despite the pandemic, Humana continued to accelerate on all fronts in 2020, including our short-term operating and financial performance, our ability to drive and invest in our long-term strategic objectives and in our customer-centricity efforts. The strength of our underlying core business is compelling.

In our Healthcare Services business, we delivered double-digit percentage growth in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year in 2020, with our pharmacy, provider and home business, all performing well. In our Pharmacy business, we process 478 million scripts and drove mail order penetration of over 37% in MAPD. Today, our pharmacy business has organically grown into the fourth largest Pharmacy Benefit Manager or PBM.

In our provider business, we ended the year with a 156 wholly-owned primary care centers, after opening 15 new centers in 2020, including expanding to Louisiana and Nevada. In addition, our Conviva primary care clinics delivered significant clinical and financial improvement as the turnaround in the business continued, including a 5% reduction in admissions per thousand.

In the home, we’ve made important investments in our strategy to offer primary care and post-acute services in the home, through minority investments in Heal, a pioneer of in-home primary care and Dispatch Health, a provider of emergent in home medical care. In addition, Kindred at Home successfully managed the transition to the new CMS payment model, while also implementing a new operating system in 2020. Setting it up to drive further operating model advancement in 2021.

We demonstrated in over 50,000 home episodes, integrated new proactive clinical models within the nurse’s workflow, significantly reduces downstream emergency room visits and hospital admissions. The success of these clinical test and learns provides the confidence, scaling these programs will provide meaningful quality and cost improvements in 2021 and beyond.

We also delivered strong fundamental results in our core insurance business, while investing for the long term. We remain very focused on the consumer experience, broadly across all platforms and are proud to have driven an overall 670 basis points increase in our Net Promoter Score or NPS in 2020, with a meaningfully higher increase in our NPS for our Commercial Group business. We also announced that 92% of our MA members are in plans rated four star or higher, leading the public traded MA companies.

We ended the year with approximately 4.6 million total Medicare Advantage members, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11%, fueling consolidated revenue growth of 19% in 2020. The positive momentum continued in 2021 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period or AEP. For the full year, we are expecting individual MA growth of approximately 425,000 to 475,000 members or 11% to 12%.

Importantly, as in prior years, our robust growth is balanced across multiple MA plan times, as a result of the strength of our clinical programs, provider partnerships and distribution channels as well as our broad offerings that allow for deeper personalization to meet the member’s needs. In the AEP, we led the industry in each of HMO, Special Needs Plans or D-SNP and MA only membership growth and continued to grow our LPPO membership.

We also launched Author by Humana in South Carolina in January, managing five Medicare Advantage plans with approximately 13,500 members. Author is designed to meet the emerging expectations of digital savvy seniors aging into Medicare, leveraging health coaches, digital and artificial intelligence to create a simplified and integrated experience for consumers. We plan to scale Author by delegating more MA lives over time and look forward to sharing our learnings.

We continue to focus on how we can expand our presence with underserved populations, an effort to drive improved clinical outcomes and reduce health disparities. In Medicare Advantage, we experienced industry-leading growth in D-SNPs in 2020, increasing D-SNP membership by approximately 41% year-over-year.

We expect another year of robust D-SNP membership growth in 2021. Our Medicaid strategy is predicated on the core strengths of our Medicare chassis, including our clinical programs, provider relationships focused on value-based care and commitment to investments in the communities we serve.

We are able to offer states, individualized approach to care that considers the physical and mental well-being of beneficiaries as well as the critical social determinants that impact the population. We began serving Medicare members in Kentucky in 2020 and recently announced our entry into the South Carolina Medicaid program as well as the acquisition of iCare in Wisconsin.

We firmly believe organic growth is the most efficient use of capital for our shareholders and remain committed to further organic Medicaid growth, supplemented by smaller tuck-in acquisitions. We have a long history of success growing our Medicare Advantage and pharmacy businesses organically. And in just the last week, we were awarded the Managed Medicare contract in Oklahoma, a state that previously did not offer Managed Medicaid.

I would like to thank the Medicaid team for their tireless efforts and congratulate them on these key wins. As I reflect on what we’ve learned from the pandemic, I’m energized by the way the collective healthcare system responded to the crisis and how actions taken to combat the pandemic strengthened and accelerated critical tenets of the system.

As an industry, in partnership with policymakers, we took deliberate and sustained actions to remove financial barriers and enhanced access to care in response to the pandemic, easing some of the burden on our nation’s most vulnerable population at a time when they needed most.

Supported by CMS, health plans and providers proactively addressed social determinants of health that were exacerbated by the pandemic and quickly pivoted to the telephonic and in-home care, advancing in a matter of months what may have taken years absent the pandemic. Our combined actions underscore the strength of the Medicare Advantage program as an enduring public-private partnership that put seniors and their holistic health at the forefront.

Humana’s pandemic response continues to evolve and we are actively engaged with Biden administration, including HHS and CMS, as well as state and local governments regarding our role on the vaccination process as both a primary care provider and as a health plan, representing a significant portion of the nation’s most vulnerable population.

As such, our role is multifaceted and we stand ready to assist further as the nationwide distribution progresses to later phases and more and more individuals become eligible for the vaccine. Driven by our strong care coordination capabilities, our role includes identification of eligible members utilizing our analytics, vaccination education and concierge services, second dose reminders, and ensuring we follow up on any complications.

We’re also engaged in an industry-wide efforts to conduct vaccine surveillance, identify regions where vaccinations are lagging and intervene to help our member’s access vaccine. By collaborating with other health insurances, we can align regionally communication efforts to educate and engage members and reduce disparities in vaccine use across the U.S.

Equity and healthcare is an area that we are particularly focused on, recognizing that we must play a critical role, working closely with our industry and governmental partners to address the imbalance that exist today. Data shows that Medicare Advantage is continuing to grow as the preferred option for those who are low-income and for racial and ethnic minorities.

Of the nearly 26 million Advantage — Medicare Advantage members, there is a growing diversity in enrollment with more than 28% of the beneficiaries being racial and ethnic minorities as compared to 21% in traditional Medicare. This data demonstrates that as we think about disparities in healthcare for underserved populations, Medicare Advantage plans are uniquely positioned to address the needs of these members.

Humana is committed to leverage our business platforms to support local communities in their efforts to lower social and health disparities. This includes enhancing access to care by continuing to expand and build primary care centers in underserved markets; offering supplemental benefits including over-the-counter medication coverage, transportation, dental and vision, as well as taking a leadership role in enhancing innovative solutions aimed at addressing social determinants for both Medicare and Medicaid.

In addition, we recently named Dr. Nwando Olayiwola to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Equity Officer effective in April of this year. Dr. Olayiwola will set direction and establish strategy to promote health equity across all Humana lines of business, including our care delivery assets while working collaboratively with the broader healthcare community to advance health equity so healthcare can work better for everyone regardless of background, age or economic status.

In closing, we remain committed to public-private partnerships that are solution-oriented and drive results that will meaningfully benefit the healthcare system in the coming years.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brian.

Brian A. Kane — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bruce, and good morning, everyone. Today, we reported full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $18.75, consistent with our guidance commentary throughout the year. As Bruce described in detail, despite the unique challenges we faced in 2020 due to the pandemic, our fundamentals remain very strong with the underlying core business delivering compelling results for the full year, including a 19% increase in consolidated revenue and an 11% increase in our total Medicare Advantage membership.

We were also pleased to be able to maintain stable benefits and premiums for our members, despite the return of the $1.2 billion Health Insurance Fee or HIF which was not deductible for tax purposes and disproportionately impacted our business relative to the competition.

In addition, I would like to echo Bruce’s congratulations to our Medicaid team for our recent contract awards in Oklahoma and our announced expansion in South Carolina. These awards further demonstrate our ability to drive organic Medicaid growth, and together with our iCare acquisition in Wisconsin, expand our Medicaid presence from three states to six.

I will turn now to our fourth quarter results and underlying trends, which provide important context for our initial 2021 guide. As expected, we reported an adjusted loss per share of $2.30 for the first — for the fourth quarter of 2020 on account of the significant investments made in all of our constituents because of the pandemic.

Further, as disclosed in our 8-K filed January 8th, we experienced a significant increase in COVID treatment and testing costs across the nation in November and December. For full-year 2020, we incurred $1.5 billion in gross COVID treatment costs; $1.3 billion of which were related to Medicare or $825 million net of capitation to providers in risk arrangements.

As a result of the dramatic increase in COVID during these months, we also experienced a decline in non-COVID utilization in the fourth quarter, particularly for Medicare as fewer people sought non-emerging care. As a result, non-COVID Medicare utilization was approximately 15% below baseline in November and December after having nearly returned to baseline levels in October.

Overall utilization in the quarter, including COVID costs, was a bit below baseline for Medicare and above for commercial. While the magnitude of these changes was unexpected, the decline in non-COVID utilization in the quarter relative to our prior expectations more than offset the increase in COVID treatment and testing costs. We were therefore able to increase our spending for ongoing pandemic relief efforts and investments to advance the Company’s strategy.

It is important to note that investments in the Group and Specialty segment in the quarter, particularly those intended to ease financial stress for providers while positioning the business for long-term success were disproportionate relative to the reduction in non-COVID utilization levels for the Company’s Commercial Group medical and specialty members, significantly increasing the segment’s benefit ratio.

In addition, as is customary, marketing cost associated with the Medicare Advantage annual election period along with COVID related investments were heavily weighted to the fourth quarter in our Retail segment, as reflected in our operating cost ratio.

I will now speak to our expectations and related assumptions for 2021. Today, we are providing adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 of $21.25 to $21.75, reflecting approximately 16% growth off of our $18.50 2020 baseline at the midpoint. While this guidance is consistent with our previous high level 2021 commentary from our third quarter earnings call, the embedded COVID assumptions in today’s guidance have changed materially since that time, with largely offsetting headwinds and tailwinds in revenue and benefits expense.

This is consistent with our previous commentary that there are natural countervailing forces between trends in COVID treatment costs and trends in non-COVID utilization. Importantly, in an effort to simplify any explanations we are going to provide, we have included a slide on our Investor Relations website which summarizes the expected full year impact of the various material headwinds and tailwinds to our guidance today rather than discussing any incremental changes since the third quarter conference call.

At the time of that call, we reflected both revenue and expense puts and takes into our high level commentary about expected 2021 financial performance. Since that time, the magnitude of the COVID related impacts have increased significantly.

Therefore, as I said, we will provide full-year estimates inclusive of where we stood at the time of the third quarter call so as to provide our investors with a comprehensive assessment of our latest estimates. I would note that this heightened level of transparency whereby we provide granular assumptions on a number of variables is necessitated by the unique — the unique uncertainties that the pandemic creates for our 2021 financial outlook.

I would also note that the numbers we are providing today are for Individual and Group Medicare Advantage only as the net impact of a pandemic on our other lines of business is currently expected to be relatively immaterial. Additionally, it is important to note that we are providing reasonably wide ranges given the inherent uncertainty of our estimates for each line item.

And finally, so as to make it easier for investors to understand the full financial picture, all the COVID related figures we are discussing today are net numbers. After taking into account our capitation agreements in which provider groups take risk in whole or in part on the member. With that context, I will now discuss the material COVID related headwinds and tailwinds facing our Medicare business in 2021.

I will begin with Medicare Risk Adjustment or MRA. We now expect an MRA revenue headwind of approximately $700 million to $1 billion representing 1% to 1.5% of Medicare premium for the full year. As a reminder, Humana’s 2021 Medicare Advantage revenue is primarily driven by the risk assumed to care for our membership, established new conditions documented by providers within the 2020 calendar year.

While we know that 2021 prospective payment amounts from CMS based on diagnoses codes incurred through June of 2020 and submitted by the first Friday in September, over the coming months, these payments will be adjusted to reflect additional conditions documented for claims incurred within the 2020 calendar year. While we estimate and accrue for the incremental revenue from anticipated submissions as the year progresses, there is a higher degree of uncertainty in our revenue projections compared to a normal year.

Let me spend a few minutes addressing the drivers of this increase uncertainty. First, while we worked tirelessly throughout 2020 to ensure members had access to and we’re receiving the appropriate level of care including by significantly increasing outreach and availability of in-home care, and providing access to video telehealth clinician visits, the meaningful drop in non-COVID medical utilization in November and December was not expected. Those are important months as they round out our ability to drive meaningful clinical interactions with our members, and therefore, the unexpected decline in utilization affected our ability to appropriately document their conditions.

Second, the mix of utilization was very different in 2020 relative to prior years. For example, the dramatic increase in the number of telehealth visits from 2019 to 2020 although critical and allowing our members to access care while affording us the opportunity to document their conditions, nonetheless creates greater uncertainty around the type and volume of diagnoses codes collected.

Separately, utilization for in-patient and non-in-patient continued to increase for COVID diagnosis throughout the year. Accordingly, within the mix of submissions from 2020 that drive our 2021 revenue, we also expect organic diagnosis code submissions tied to COVID claims for which we have limited visibility at this time. These are just two examples of how emerging experience in 2020 creates more uncertainty in our MRA revenue projections for 2021, because we were not able to place the same level of reliance on historical trends as compared to a normal year.

I will now discuss COVID related utilization. As a general rule, we have seen an inverse relationship between COVID treatment cost and levels of non-COVID utilization, as surges in the pandemic lead to less non-essential care being sought by our members. While the ratio of COVID treatment to non-COVID depressed utilization has varied, to-date, we have seen, in our Medicare book, that the level of depressed utilization has more than offset the treatment cost.

The shape of the COVID case curve is one of the largest drivers of these two related factors, and as such, they remain the two largest sources of uncertainty for 2021, given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic. To shed a bit more context around what we are seeing currently, the COVID and non-COVID utilization trends we saw in the fourth quarter persisted throughout January.

Medicare in-patient non-COVID utilization is running approximately 20% below baseline with non-inpatient reduction percentages in the low teens with a significant caveat that we have a much better view of inpatient admissions for which we receive weekly authorization data than we do for non-in-patient utilization.

Importantly, the increased COVID treatment cost incurred in November and December 2020 ramped up quickly with the reduction in non-COVID utilization initially lagging that ramp, as would be expected. We expect the inverse to occur in 2020 such that when COVID treatment costs begin to decline, the rate of decline will likely be steeper than the bounce back in non-COVID utilization, potentially creating a favorable impact for a more prolonged period of time.

This is consistent with what we saw throughout 2020 as COVID cases ramped up and then declined in various markets. As a result, we now expect Medicare COVID treatment and testing costs of $525 million to $925 million which when combined with the Medicare physician fee schedule increase that I will discuss in a minute, represents approximately 1.9% to 3.1% of normalized Medicare claim costs.

This is similar to what we experienced in 2020 and is consistent with the expectation that the pandemic will begin to subside as more people get vaccinated through the first and second quarters. In addition, subsequent to the third quarter call, a net claims headwind of $175 million to $200 million resulted from the increase to the physician fee schedule rates for 2021 as part of the December stimulus bill, partially offset by a net $80 million to $90 million impact from the Medicare sequester relief extension through March 31. Our guidance to-date does not assume that the sequester relief will be extended for the rest of the year.

Finally, for full year 2021, we currently expect a reduction of $1.3 billion to $2 billion in Medicare non-COVID utilization of a normalized claims pattern, including lower flu costs, which are significantly reduced compared to normal seasonal patterns. This reflects overall non-COVID annual reductions of approximately 3.6% to 5.5% of a normalized claim pattern; and inclusive of COVID treatment cost, a reduction of approximately 1.7% to 2.4%.

For full year 2020 the all-in reduction with and without COVID was approximately 5.9% and 8.6% respectively. We, of course, acknowledge that the ranges we are providing are wide and are a consequence of the continued heightened uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

We recognize that it will take at least several months to both ascertain from CMS, the negative impact to our 2021 revenue growth expectations resulting from decreased utilization experienced in 2020, including in particular, the unanticipated depression in non-COVID utilization in the final two months of 2020 and to the extent to which this reduction in utilization and associated medical cost impact, net of COVID related expenses, persist into 2021.

With respect to quarterly utilization patterns, our guidance ranges assume that we will experience non-COVID utilization levels that reflect double-digit percentage reductions to baseline levels throughout the first few months of 2021 before ramping back up and running slightly above baseline levels towards the end of the year.

Similarly, we assume COVID testing and treatment costs will continue to run at the higher levels experienced in November and December in the first quarter of 2021 and trend down as the vaccine becomes more widely available in the second quarter.

With that said, there are a range of potential scenarios and we would expect any variance in our assumptions around COVID treatment costs to be more than offset by a change in non-COVID utilization.

As I said before, we expect that COVID and non-COVID utilization are driven by naturally countervailing forces. Also, as a reminder, we believe capacity constraints in the healthcare system will prevent non-COVID utilization from running materially above baseline and also limit the amount of time a modest increase above a normal baseline could continue.

Therefore, given the deviation from historical patterns we will experience in 2021, forecasting quarterly EPS splits is much more difficult than usual, but we do expect a meaningfully higher portion of our earnings coming in the first quarter than we typically see. As such, we expect the first quarter to contribute just below one-third of the annual total versus a more typical first quarter, which will contribute 800 basis points to 1000 basis points less.

As an important aside, while utilization patterns will be most significantly affected in the first quarter of the year, we expect the negative impact on revenue to be more equally split throughout the year.

Now that I’ve walked you through the material Medicare headwinds and tailwinds, I’m going to turn to our expected operating performance by segment. I encourage you to reference the waterfall slide provided on our Investor Relations website with the webcast materials. As outlined in the waterfall, given the pandemic, we must first reset the baseline off of which to grow 2021 adjusted EPS. As discussed previously, our starting point is $18.50, which represents the midpoint of our initial adjusted EPS guide for 2020 and effectively neutralizes for any COVID impacts throughout 2020.

Importantly, we believe we struck the appropriate balance in our pricing between top and bottom line growth while investing for long-term sustainability, contemplating both the permanent repeal of the health insurance industry fee and the significant impact of the pandemic, which creates more uncertainty than we would experience in a typical year.

Our 2021 consolidated revenue guidance of $80.3 billion to $81.9 billion at the midpoint reflects year-over-year growth of approximately 8% from adjusted 2020 consolidated revenue. This growth is primarily driven by our expected 11% to 12% individual MA membership growth, partially offset by anticipated declines in group MA and standalone PDP membership. The revenue is also adversely impacted by the MRA headwinds previously discussed as well as fewer months of sequester relief in 2021 versus 2020.

Additionally, and as previously discussed, the after-tax benefit of the HIF was worth approximately $2 in EPS and we took a balanced approach in increasing our benefits to our members while providing enhanced earnings to our shareholders. We have incorporated the hedges impact in the segment waterfall bars.

In our retail segment, we are excited about the balanced Medicare growth we have seen in particular — and particularly, our industry-leading D-SNP digital. Our Medicaid business also continues to perform very well and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for this growing business. Taken together the Retail segment is expected to show strong operating improvement as demonstrated in the waterfall, contributing an incremental $1.21 to adjusted EPS.

With respect to our Group and Specialty segment, while we are facing some pressures on account of the pandemic, specifically as it relates to actions by our competitors to retain membership, the business continues to execute on its growth strategy and we are excited about the prospects for our major medical, specialty and military businesses. We expect the segment to contribute approximately $0.05 of incremental adjusted EPS to the enterprise for 2020.

For Healthcare Services, we experienced double-digit adjusted EBITDA percentage growth from 2019 to 2020 and expect high-teens growth year-over-year in 2021. Accordingly, we expect the increase in Healthcare Services’ adjusted EBITDA to contribute an incremental $1.72 to adjusted EPS.

In our Pharmacy business, we anticipate continued momentum, primarily driven by our strong Medicare Advantage membership growth and continued increased mail order penetration. Likewise, our Home Business is anticipated to perform well lead by Kindred at Home. And our wholly-owned provider businesses continue to improve core operating performance while meaningfully expanding our primary care center footprint, as Bruce described.

In summary, our 2021 adjusted EPS guidance of $21.25 to $21.75 reflects growth of 16% from the $18.50 baseline at the midpoint, modestly above our long-term target of 11% to 15%. Since 2017, following the termination of the Aetna merger, the Company has achieved an adjusted EPS compounded annual growth rate of 16.4%, which is above the top end of our 11% to 15% long-term growth commitment we have made to our investors.

While it’s very early, I want to close with some preliminary thoughts on our current view of 2022. Our expectation is that 2022 will be a more normal year. And as we get into the spring and summer, we expect the vaccine to take hold and COVID utilization to decline, allowing non-COVID utilization to trend back to more normal levels, enabling providers to see our members in the ordinary course and appropriately document their clinical conditions resulting in more normalized medical costs and revenue expectations for 2022.

Therefore, barring any major unforeseen circumstances or significant changes in the course of the pandemic, the midpoint of the 2021 adjusted EPS guidance that we provided today of $21.50 is the baseline off of which investors should think about growing earnings for 2022. As we do every year, we will consider a variety of factors as we approach our bids in the spring, including any lingering impacts of the pandemic either on revenue or utilization relative to baseline as well as other external dynamics.

Before I open up the line for questions, I also wanted to announce that we plan to host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 15th, 2021. Please save the date.

With that, we will open the lines up for your questions. In fairness to those waiting in the queue, we ask that you limit yourself to one question.

