HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for HUYA Inc. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Dana Cheng, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dana Cheng — Investor Relations

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Huya’s 2020 third quarter earnings conference call. The Company’s financial and operational results were issued earlier today and are posted online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR website at ir.huya.com. A replay of the call will be available on the IR website in a few hours.

Participants on today’s call will be Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya; and Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer. Management will begin with prepared remarks, and the call will conclude with a Q&A session.

Before we continue, please note that today’s discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the Company’s results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s prospectus and other public filings as filed with the US SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

So, please also note that Huya’s earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information, as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Huya’s press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Rongjie Dong. Please go ahead.

Rongjie Dong — Director, Chief Executive Officer

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call today. We achieved solid results this quarter and excitingly, the investments we have made in content, products and services are continuing to drive the growth [Indecipherable] and user communities.

In Q3, our total revenues grew by 24% year-over-year to RMB2.8 billion, while our gross profit increased by 53% year-over-year to RMB621 million, keeping us in a strong position to fund our future growth and capture some opportunities ahead. Despite our relatively shorter summer occasion period due to the impact of COVID-19 in China, the average MAUs of Huya Live still grew to 173 million in Q3, and net addition of over 4 million from last quarter and up 18% year-over-year. Additionally, on average over 25 million users each month during the quarter watched Huya’s live streaming content across Tencent and other third-party platforms nearly double last quarter. [Indecipherable] we provided our compelling content to close to our average of 200 million users every month in Q3. The growth was mostly driven by the increase in e-sports tournaments, as well as a deeper cooperation with Tencent. In Q3, our live streaming content was broadcasted in Tencent’s various products, such as QQ mobile, WeGame, WeChat, Game Center and their YoYoYo [Phonetic] game. Specifically, our live streaming content related to the Q2 the Labor Day [Indecipherable] tournament attracted a larger number of users towards — in QQ mobile.

Our mobile MAUs of Huya Live reached 74% — 74 million in Q3, representing a year-over-year growth of 17%, but slightly lower than last quarter because of the relatively shorter summer vacation period and a higher base for the first half of the year due to the impact of COVID-19. However, our Huya Live average next month retention rates continuously stabilized at over 70% in Q3. Our success in delivering solid financial results and the continues user growth underscores our capabilities in driving monetization and user engagement. Our thriving community reflects our teams continuous efforts, along with deeper cooperation with Tencent to enrich content and make our products and services more innovative and attractive. Delivering even greater value to ensure our [Indecipherable] user experience.

In September, we upgraded our Huya Live app to the 8.0 version featuring novel [Indecipherable] such as live events, instant playback, and the [Indecipherable] video clip generation and sharing smart AI assistant and real-time monitoring panel. With this new [Indecipherable] users are allowed to choose any specific time interval within a live streaming event to the play. Mark of the e-sports event highlights and generate video clippers from live stream to share with friends. Furthermore, there is a smart assistant on top of the app featuring AI-enabled interactions to enhance users viewing experience.

Meanwhile, our technology cooperation with Tencent also allowed us to create a real-time monitoring panel for e-sports tournament broadcasting. With this new panel, our hardcore viewers could obtain more information on the tournament and better analyze the game playing status. We believe these upgrades represent an exciting opportunity to innovate, provide new experience for our users and grow our user base.

In October, we formed a joint step [Phonetic] with Tencent to carry out joint technology efforts in various fields, such as AI security applications, irregular activity detection, data security and data undertaking. We believe we can work together to improve AI-driven compliance on the platform and improve the health of the industry. Since we launched our open platform for third-party application developers in November last year, we have a growing number of third-party developers who develop tools to be used in Huya’s products, mainly to improve interactions within broadcasters and the users. It’s being almost a year now and we are glad that they are helping around 164 developers and over 300,000 broadcasters have used [Indecipherable] by end of Q3. We are confident our open platform will develop the interactions between broadcasters and the users with innovative and dynamic features.

[Indecipherable] most recent the [Indecipherable] Awards 2020 that was concluded end of October, we introduced new features and functions to help make the broadcasting on Huya more innovative, [Indecipherable] and the game integrated. In addition to our upgraded 8.0 app, we also provide users high definition and latency free [Phonetic] viewing experience in 4K. We introduced a virtual broadcaster [Indecipherable] tool. In fact, was a real person broadcasters and viewers to improve experience. We also launched Tencent live viewer passport. Having this viewer passport, users are — will be able to gain awarded gadgets, game accessory items or game schemes within [Indecipherable] once they have completed certain engagement activities. During tournament, [Indecipherable] on Huya, such an standing quality checks, virtual gifting or viewing impact.

Lastly, I would like to share some of my thoughts on the ongoing merger with DouYu. On October 12, 2020, we announced with DouYu that we have entered into a merger agreement, where we plan to acquire all the outstanding shares of DouYu through a stock-for-stock merger. Once the merger is effective, each ordinary share of DouYu will be exchanged for 7.30 Class A ordinary shares of Huya, and each DouYu ADS will be exchanged for 0.73 Huya ADS. If the merger is completed, the shareholders of Huya and DouYu will each hold approximately 50% of the shares of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Concurrent with the merger, DouYu will buy Penguin e-Sports from Tencent for $500 million. We believe the potential combination will allow us to build on our complementary strengths, achieve significant synergies, and create more value. By joining together with DouYu and Tencent’s professional team, we are solely defining our dedication to the pursuit of constructing a comprehensive online destination for game and e-sports-related content.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Catherine, to share her insights on the operating metrics and financial details. Catherine, please go ahead.

Catherine Xiaozheng Liu — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mr. Dong, and hello, everyone. Following Mr. Dong’s remarks, I will start from the updates on content enrichment and diversification. In Q3, we broadcasted 119 third-party e-sports tournaments. Among which, the top tournaments included our awards 2020, LPL 2020 Summer, HoK World Champion Cup, LCK and KPL for 2020. Total viewership for these tournaments reached a historical high of around 785 million in the third quarter, representing 40% year-over-year growth. On the front of our self-produced content, we organized 34 e-sports tournaments and entertainment shows and generated a total viewership of 100 million, representing 32% year-over-year growth.

Following its success last quarter, Huya’s Destiny Cup Season 7 maintained its growth momentum and brought in more users than last season. Additionally, Huya All-Star Cup Summer 2020 also performed well and built itself a signature event or peacekeeper in light on Huya’s platform.

On the entertainment PGC show side, GodLie Season 5, a long-standing werewolf game show, All-Star Idle [Phonetic] Academy, a talent show and Huya Kung Fu Carnival Season 2, a mixed martial arts competition, were the top-performing shows, as we continued our dedicated efforts in the non-gaming entertainment content.

Talking about the traffic in this quarter, our average MAUs increased by 18% year-over-year to a record high of 173 million and average mobile MAUs reached over 74 million, representing an increase of 16% year-over-year. The paying users of Huya Live increased by 13% year-over-year to 6 million in third quarter but decreased slightly compared with 6.2 million in the second quarter. The number of our paying users is typically directly associated with the number of our mobile MAUs. The fluctuation in our mobile MAUs this quarter, which was due to the short-term summer vacation period from the COVID-19 impact, resulted in the quarterly fluctuations in our paying users. The live streaming revenue per paying user for Huya Live remained strong and increased both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

For our overseas business, we achieved over 30 million MAUs in the third quarter. The better-than-expected growth was mostly because we introduced more e-sports tournaments, attracted more broadcasters and deepened our relationship with local game developers.

Next, I will walk you through our financial highlights. In Q3, our total net revenues grew by 24% year-over-year to over RMB2.8 billion. Our live streaming revenues increased by 23% year-over-year to close to RMB2.7 billion in Q3. The growth was primarily due to the increase in number of paying users and the increase in revenue per paying user, both of which have expanded.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 45% year-over-year to close to RMB158 million in the third quarter, primarily driven by the increasing and diversifying number of advertisers.

Our profitability continued to improve this quarter given the leverage we have in bandwidth cost and our operational efficiency.

Our non-GAAP gross margin improved to 22.7%, compared with 18.3% in Q3 2019.

Our non-GAAP operating margin was 11.8%, compared with 6.5% in Q3 last year.

And our non-GAAP net margin was 12.8%, compared with 9.1% in Q3 last year.

Now, let me move on to our financial details. Cost of revenues increased by 18% to RMB2.2 billion for Q3, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 21% to RMB1.8 billion in the third quarter, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and increased spending in content creators, e-sports and self-produced content. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by benefits from economies of scale.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 1.4% to RMB208 million for the third quarter, primarily due to improved management in bandwidth costs and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 53% to RMB621 million for the third quarter. And gross margin increased to 22% for the third quarter.

Research and development expenses increased by 35% to RMB183 million for the third quarter, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 18% to RMB144 million for the third quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased marketing expenses in the summer to promote the Company’s content, products, services and brand name, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 23% to RMB119 million in the third quarter, mainly due to the increased professional fees associated with the Company’s ongoing merger process with DouYu.

Operating income increased by 249% to RMB223 million for the third quarter. And operating margin increased to 7.9% for the third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 125% to RMB331 million for the third quarter. And then non-GAAP operating margin increased to 11.8%.

Income tax expenses increased by 82% to RMB51 million for the third quarter.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. increased by 105% to RMB253 million for the third quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 75% to RMB361 million for Q3.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.05 and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.5 in the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10.8 billion.

Along with the merger announcement by Mr. Dong mentioned earlier, our Board of Directors also approved a cash dividend in an aggregate amount of $200 million to be paid on or around the date of the closing of the merger to the holders of ordinary shares of Huya, including the holders of ADS — Huya ADS holders, as of the business — as of the close of the business on certain record date after the date when the required DouYu shareholder approval is obtained and prior to the closing of the merger. Such record date and payment date will be designated by Huya’s authorized officer and will be announced in due course.

Here’s another update that just happened today. We obtained the usage right today to a piece of land with an area of approximately 29,258 square meters in Foshan City, Guangdong Province, through a public auction. The Company’s winning bid price was approximately RMB310 million. The Company intends to develop office space on the land in order to accommodate future work force expansion and reduce long-term operating costs and expenses.

With that, I would now like to open the call to your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.