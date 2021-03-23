Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Leisure & Entertainment, Preliminary Transcripts
HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
HUYA Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 23, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call for HUYA Inc. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference call is being recorded.
I’d now like to turn the call over to Ms. Dana Cheng, Company Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
How will 2021 play out for the toy industry?
The toy industry witnessed significant growth in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as parents turned to toys to keep kids engaged as they remained confined at home. During this period,
After recent pullback, PagerDuty (PD) stock looks more attractive
PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) has remained a loss-making company during the pandemic so far, unlike some of its peers that took advantage of the strong demand created by the rapid
Earnings calendar for the week of March 22
The Federal Reserve's bullish outlook on the economy, projecting a 6.5% growth this year, evoked mixed reaction as inflation fears dampened the positive sentiment. After hovering near the all-time highs,