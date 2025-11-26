Hybrid cloud and edge computing in focus as HPE reports Q4 FY25 results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), a leading provider of enterprise-grade compute servers and networking equipment, is set to release its latest quarterly results. Investors are closely following the event for updates on the company’s performance across key areas such as hybrid cloud solutions and edge computing. In addition, the update is expected to shed light on broader trends shaping the enterprise technology sector.

Estimates

A few weeks ago, the company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $0.56 per share and $0.60 per share. The forecast for unadjusted Q4 earnings is $0.50 per share to $0.54 per share. Analysts’ consensus estimate is for adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share on revenues of $9.91 billion for the fourth quarter. In the comparable quarter of FY24, the company earned $0.58 per share on revenues of $8.46 billion. The Q4 report is scheduled for release on Thursday, December 4, at 4:05 pm ET.

On Wednesday, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock opened slightly above its 12-month average value of $20.43. The stock set a new record in early October, after six months of steady gains. Since then, it changed course and pared some of the earlier gains, before shifting to recovery mode last week. Recently, the HPE leadership announced an increase in its annual dividend for fiscal year 2026 by 10% and share repurchase capacity by an additional $3 billion.

Results Beat

For the third quarter, the tech firm reported earnings of $0.44 per share, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.50 per share in the year-ago quarter. The latest number topped expectations. Unadjusted net profit was $276 million or $0.21 per share in the third quarter, compared to $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3 2024. Meanwhile, third-quarter revenue increased to $9.14 billion from $7.71 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Networking revenue was $1.7 billion, up 54% year-over-year. The top-line exceeded estimates, marking the sixth consecutive beat.

Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard, said in the third-quarter earnings call, “The completion of our Juniper acquisition positions us to win in networking as the market enters a new era of IT and business transformation where AI-cloud, and networking converge. We launched a new brand for HPE to reflect this potential. The brand is modern and expresses what our technology and talent make possible. and reinforces our relevance with our customers. Our vision for the company is clear. To lead in the AI era through a modern, secure, cloud-native, and AI-driven networking portfolio that accelerates our profitable growth.“

Road Ahead

Of late, the company has been active in the hybrid cloud and edge computing markets. It targets to generate more than $3.5 billion in free cash flow by fiscal year 2028, with unadjusted earnings per share of around $1.93 and adjusted earnings per share of at least $3.00. The company aims to strengthen its position in hybrid cloud and edge computing by aligning its GreenLake and HPC offerings with the accelerating demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

Continuing the recent uptrend, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stock traded higher throughout Wednesday’s session. The shares have gained around 23% in the past six months.