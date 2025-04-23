IBM Earnings: Highlights of IBM’s Q1 2025 report; earnings beat estimates

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The company reported revenues of $14.54 billion for the first quarter, compared to $14.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.60 per share in Q1, compared to $1.68 per share a year earlier. The bottom line exceeded estimates.

On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $1.06 billion or $1.12 per share for the first quarter, compared to $1.61 billion or $1.72 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

Prior Performance