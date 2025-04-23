Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

IBM Earnings: Highlights of IBM’s Q1 2025 report; earnings beat estimates

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

IBM Q1 2025 earnings infographic

The company reported revenues of $14.54 billion for the first quarter, compared to $14.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.60 per share in Q1, compared to $1.68 per share a year earlier. The bottom line exceeded estimates.

On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $1.06 billion or $1.12 per share for the first quarter, compared to $1.61 billion or $1.72 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

Prior Performance

  • IBM Q4 2024 earnings infographic
  • IBM Q3 2024 earnings infographic
  • IBM Q2 2024 earnings infographic
  • IBM Q1 2024 earnings infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion. Organic revenue growth was 10.2%. Net earnings attributable

General Dynamics (GD) Q1 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 14%

Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported a sharp increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues. First-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to

Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q1 2025

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $19.5 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $37 million,

Tags

computer hardwareInformation Technology Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top