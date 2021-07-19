Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

IBM earnings: Q2 profit, revenues top expectations

Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its second-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions.

IBM Q2 2021 earnings infographic

An improvement in the performance of the main business segments had a positive effect on the top-line and the company’s revenues increased 3% to $18.75 billion in the second quarter, which was slightly above the consensus forecast.

Consequently, adjusted earnings moved up to $2.33 per share in the June quarter from $2.18 per share in the same period of fiscal 2020, and topped the estimates. Net profit was $1.32 billion or $1.47 per share, down from last year’s income of $1.36 billion or $1.52 per share.

Read management/analysts’ comments on IBM’s Q2 2021 earnings

Shares of IBM closed Monday’s trading lower but gained momentum soon after the earnings report and rose about 2% in the extended session.

Prior Performance

  • IBM reports Q4 2020 earnings results
  • IBM Q2 earnings and revenues decline
    IBM Q2 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of July 19

Despite strong trading and encouraging news from the labor market, benchmark stock indexes pulled back after making modest gains early in the week. Before Friday’s open, S&P 500 lost about

TSM Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor plans global expansion to beat chip shortage

The digitalization wave set off by coronavirus has had a mixed impact on the semiconductor industry, with companies registering record-high orders but struggling to fulfill them. When Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Charles Schwab Q2 2021 key financials and performance

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenues year-over-year increased to $4.52 billion from $2.45 billion with a change of 85%. Analyst’s estimated total

Tags

cloud computingIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top