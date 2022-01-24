Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
IBM Earnings: Q4 profit rises on 6.5% revenue growth, beats estimates
Tech giant IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) on Monday said its fourth-quarter revenues and profit increased as demand conditions improved. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions.
Impressive performance by the main business segments had a positive effect on the top-line and the company’s revenues increased 6.5% to $16.7 billion in the fourth quarter, which was above the consensus forecast.
Consequently, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations moved up to $3.35 per share from $1.88 per share in the same period of fiscal 2020, and topped the estimates. Net profit was $2.33 billion or $2.57 per share, up from last year’s income of $1.36 billion or $1.51 per share.
Read management/analysts’ comments on IBM’s Q4 2021 earnings
Shares of IBM closed Monday’s trading lower but gained momentum soon after the earnings report and rose about 5% in the extended session.
(this story will be updated shortly)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix
When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse
FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?
Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:
Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption