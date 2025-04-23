IBM Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is preparing to report its first-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.
Analysts estimate earnings of $1.43 per share for the March quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $1.68 per share in the prior-year period. Revenues are expected to increase modestly to $14.39 billion.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, IBM reported revenues of $17.6 billion, compared to $17.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.92 per share in Q4, compared to $3.87 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $2.92 billion or $3.09 per share for the December quarter, compared to $3.29 billion in the prior year quarter.
