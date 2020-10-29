Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Illumina Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference call, Ms. Julia Cunningham, VP, Illumina Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Juliet Cunningham — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2020 results conference call. During the call today, we will review the financial results released after the close of market and offer commentary on our commercial activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. If you’ve not had a chance to review the earnings release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com.

Participating for Illumina today will be Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Samad, Chief Financial Officer. Francis will share an update on our business and Sam will review our financial results. Similar to last quarter, we are hosting our call from a number of different locations, so please bear with us if there are any technical issues or pauses.

This call is being recorded and the audio portion will be archived in the Investors section of our website. It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today’s call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or discussed. All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information and Illumina assumes no obligation to update these statements. To better understand the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you to documents that Illumina files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Illumina’s most recent forms 10-Q and 10-K.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Francis.

Francis deSouza — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Juliet. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We saw a strong rebound in our business in the third quarter with a faster recovery than we expected in both our clinical and research customers. Total revenue for the third quarter was $794 million, up 26% sequentially and down 12% compared to the prior year period.

I’ll share the third quarter highlights and Sam will provide more detailed financials. Sequencing revenue grew 25% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Sequencing consumables grew 29% sequentially with strength across our high, mid and low throughput product portfolio. NextSeq momentum continued to build with mid-throughput consumables growing both sequentially and 3% year-over-year. And we expect continued growth in the fourth quarter. Sequencing instruments also outperformed expectations with revenue up 24% sequentially. This growth was primarily driven by increased shipments of NovaSeq and NextSeq platforms. NovaSeq purchases have rebounded nicely from Q1 when some customers delayed purchases as shelter-in-place policies took effect.

We have been pleased with the sequential growth in NovaSeq shipments in each quarter since Q1. We’re entering the fourth quarter with a strong NovaSeq pipeline and expect the sequential growth to continue in Q4. In addition, we had another successful quarter for our mid-throughput portfolio with both NextSeq 2000 and NextSeq 550 exceeding our expectations.

Strong demand for these flexible sequencers led to record mid-throughput shipments in the third quarter. We’re especially pleased with the success of the NextSeq 2000 launch, reflecting positive customer feedback and demand. Approximately one-third of the NextSeq 2000 placements are coming from new to Illumina customers. Consistent with our expectations, we’ve seen little cannibalization of NovaSeq conversions among the remaining HiSeq customers.

Sequencing service and other revenue grew 9% sequentially and was 28% lower compared to the prior year due to one-time IVD licensing and development revenue of over $30 million in the third quarter of last year. Total microarray revenue of $86 million was up 28% sequentially as direct-to-consumer customers and other applications began recovering from pandemic-related headwinds.

Turning to our customer segments. We saw solid improvement in both clinical and research activity. As a reminder, we track sequencing run rates as an indicator of general activity. Run volumes are based on sampling and do not directly correlate with revenue. The intend to providing this metric is to help investors understand customer sequencing activity. Clinical sequencing run volumes increased from an average of 84% in the second quarter to 96% during the third quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In oncology, we are encouraged by signs of point to continued adoption of NGS in cancer treatment. The European Society for Medical Oncology, or ESMO, became the first scientific society to issue recommendations for the use of NGS in oncology. Depending on the cancer type, the society recommends NGS for large multi-gene panels for the determination of tumor mutation burden and to screen patients for clinical trials. To-date, TSO500, which is for research use only, provides comprehensive genomic profiling that has been adopted by approximately 250 customers. We’re excited to release a CE-IVD mark TSO comprehensive assay in 2021 to ensure labs can follow ESMO guidelines and continue to improve cancer patient outcomes.

Growing payer adoption will continue to broaden the availability of these tests. Last month, Aetna, covering 19 million lives, announced coverage for large panel comprehensive genomic profiling for both solid and liquid, including testing for TMB. We’re also encouraged by the increasing availability and adoption for NGS-based liquid biopsy tests. The recent FDA approval for Guardant360 and FoundationOne Liquid CDx demonstrates the clinical utility of these technologies that detect cell free DNA from the tumor in the blood and can provide comprehensive genomic profiling when tumor tissue is not available. Liquid biopsy panels like these broaden access to more patients who can benefit from NGS in their cancer treatment.

Reproductive Health showed strength in the quarter, growing sequentially and year-over-year. In fact, during the third quarter, Reproductive Health averaged over 100% of its pre-pandemic run rate. We expect sustained growth as reimbursement prospects have never looked more promising. Recently, ACOG updated its guidance to recommend that NIPT be made available to all pregnant women, regardless of maternal age or baseline risk. This is a major milestone and we expect payers to continue to follow ACOG’s guidance, adding to the already 130 million plus lives covered for average risk in the U.S. Centene, for example, recently aligned its guidelines, adding average risk coverage to an additional 23 million lives in the U.S. Centene is also the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the U.S., meaning this coverage decision will bring NIPT as an option to more medically underserved areas and populations.

In Genetic Disease Testing, physicians, insurance companies and governments around the globe are increasingly adopting sequencing to diagnose children suspected of having genetic conditions. We’re seeing solid progress on the reimbursement front. Payer adoption in the U.S. continues to grow with more than double the lives covered for whole genome sequencing than at the start of the year. And Australia recently announced that it will reimburse whole exome or genome sequencing to identify the genetic cause of intellectual disabilities. These positive developments give us confidence in sustained long-term growth in this underpenetrated market.

Turning to Research, sequencing runs show continued improvement and increased from an average of 65% in the second quarter to 82% in the third quarter compared to its pre-pandemic run volumes. We’re encouraged to see researchers returning to their labs and reopening. And this level of improvement exceeded our expectations.

Within Research, we’re seeing the role of NGS take shape in infectious disease. We believe the most likely near-term use case for sequencing is in research and surveillance for projects like Australia’s First National COVID-19 Tracking System, which aims to sequence the virus genomes of all positive COVID-19 tests in Australia and track COVID-19 using genomics across the country. NIH is also increasing its funding for understanding COVID-19 and the transmission pathway using genomic testing. We continue to believe COVID-19 testing will be primarily served by PCR and antigen tests, with NGS providing supplemental testing capacity. As such, we’re not factoring in a material contribution to revenue in the fourth quarter from COVID-19 testing.

On the Population Genomics front, we’re seeing promising signs of progress. All of Us received its IDE approval from the FDA in the second quarter. And as expected, samples started to flow from the biobank to partner genome centers. We expect the project to ramp in the fourth quarter and into 2021. During the third quarter, sequencing for the UK biobank continued and we expect levels to gradually return to normal and sequencing to continue into 2021. And we expect whole genome sequencing services for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service to commence later this quarter. Given the NHS’s current focus on COVID, we expect this program to gradually ramp over the next few quarters.

Perhaps one of the most resilient PopGen programs in the face of the pandemic has been the Million Veteran Program, or MVP. The project aims to provide insights on how genetics, lifestyle and military exposures affect health and illness and has recently expanded its targeted enrollment from 1 million to 2 million veterans. The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, through its sequencing partner Personalis, expects to cross the 100,000 whole genome milestone before the end of the year. We believe these and other initiatives will expand our markets and create exciting new opportunities for Illumina. We are committed to continue to lead through innovation with new product launches to support the markets and customers we serve, including: NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents, which were launched during the third quarter. This release offers increased shelf-life, improved quality scores, longer indexes and, most importantly, it makes the $600 genome more broadly available to help smaller labs be successful and provides additional incentives for labs to upgrade from HiSeqs to NovaSeq. NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents have been extremely well received by our customers.

For example, the Princess Maxima Center, the largest national pediatric oncology center in Europe, was outsourcing its genome sequencing to a collaborator, but with the new reagents, they were able to purchase a NovaSeq and can now start to perform testing in-house, meaning potential care-altering genomic information will reach children with cancer faster and performed closer to the patient.

The longer read lengths, combined with high throughput scale, enabled a Canadian biotech company to adopt the NovaSeq 6000 for the development of antibody products for potential COVID19 therapy. We’re preparing to launch NextSeq 1000 this quarter. NextSeq 1000 enables lower throughput customers to adopt our newest platform as an entry point with the ability to field-upgrade to the NextSeq 2000.

We’re also launching the P3 flow cell this quarter. Early access P3 customers, including academic core labs, are already using the flow cell for routine sequencing methods in mid-sized research projects to enable faster turnaround times. Other customers are using P3 to develop workflows in single cell, epigenetics and spatial transcriptomics. These are examples of how we continue to execute on our current and future plans throughout these challenging times to advance our mission and create long-term shareholder value.

Now, I’ll hand the call over to Sam to discuss the third quarter financials.

Sam Samad — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Francis. As discussed, third quarter 2020 revenue was $794 million, a 12% decline year-over-year, but a 26% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020. While the global pandemic continued to impact our business, we saw encouraging signs of recovery within both clinical and research customers.

Sequencing consumables revenue of $500 million was up 29% sequentially and down 5% compared to the prior year period. Quarter-over-quarter growth of $113 million reflected significant improvement across high, mid and low-throughput platforms with NovaSeq pull through returning to over 1 million per system per year. Our mid-throughput sequencing consumables grew in the quarter versus the same period last year.

Total sequencing system revenue of $109 million was ahead of our expectations with both NovaSeq and our mid-throughput platforms exceeding our expectations at the start of the quarter. The third quarter was also a record quarter for mid-throughput shipments driven by customer demand for NextSeq 2000 and the NextSeq 550 Dx platform. In fact, NextSeq Dx shipments represented over 40% of NextSeq 550 shipments year-to-date. Since 2013, Illumina has shipped over 1,000 Dx instruments, reflecting the growing clinical nature of our customer base.

Sequencing service and other revenue of $99 million was lower compared to the third quarter of 2019. Total sequencing revenue was $708 million and represented 89% of total revenue. Finally, total microarray revenue of $86 million was down 16% from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting lower consumables and services revenue primarily driven by COVID-19-related headwinds.

Turning to the regions, Americas revenue of $436 million was ahead of expectations and grew over $100 million or 30% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Sequential growth was driven by both research and clinical customers as labs continued to reopen and clinical activity increased. In fact, clinical sequencing consumables grew modestly compared to the prior year period as demand started to recover after delays in testing in the second quarter.

EMEA revenue of $213 million was up $45 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 with strength in sequencing consumables, which grew compared to the third quarter of 2019 driven by a strong rebound in both clinical and research customers. China revenue grew sequentially to $83 million, driven by strength in instrument placements. APJ revenue was roughly flat year-over-year at $62 million and increased $11 million compared to the second quarter of 2020 with NIPT helping to lead the recovery with sequential and year-over-year growth.

Moving through the P&L, I will highlight non-GAAP results that include stock-based compensation. I encourage you to review the GAAP reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, which can be found in today’s release and the supplementary data available on our website. Please note that all subsequent references to net income and earnings per share refer to the results attributable to Illumina shareholders.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 67.4% was lower, as expected, on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. The year-over-year decline was driven by IVD partnership revenue in the third quarter of 2019 not repeating this year and lower volume and higher freight costs associated with the pandemic. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $365 million were higher compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the same quarter last year. Sequential growth was driven, as expected, by an increase in R&D project spend and higher compensation expenses. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, operating expenses were higher primarily due to compensation-related expenses and increased project spend, partially offset by decreased travel. Non-GAAP operating margin was 21.4%, up from 15.8% last quarter. The non-GAAP tax rate of 14.8% was lower compared to last quarter and prior year due to discrete tax benefits related to prior year return adjustments and release of tax reserves.

For the third quarter of 2020, GAAP net income was $179 million or $1.21 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income was $150 million or $1.02 per diluted share. Other income was the main driver for the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP net income due to net gains from mark-to-market adjustments on our strategic investments, primarily from our marketable equity securities.

Additionally, in the third quarter, cash flow from operations was $153 million. Capital expenditures were $48 million and free cash flow was $105 million. DSO of 53 days compared to 55 days last quarter, in part, due to increased collections. We repurchased $125 million of common stock in the third quarter with $295 million remaining for repurchase under our current plan. We ended the quarter with approximately $3.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Our weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was approximately 148 million.

As we continue to navigate this pandemic, there are still uncertainties around the virus resurgence and rate of recovery. And therefore, we will not provide guidance for the remainder of the year. Additionally, we are closely monitoring developments in the pandemic given the risk of new shutdowns in the U.S. and Europe. In the fourth quarter, we expect that sequencing run volumes will continue to improve modestly for clinical and research customers from the 96% and 82% levels respectively in the third quarter. Again, we caution that this does not directly correlate to revenue, but data from the third quarter suggests customers are steadily returning to their labs, which will lead to increased activity. Consistent with the third quarter, we expect fourth quarter sequential growth across all regions with China and APJ showing flat to modest growth year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, we currently expect continued sequential improvement in revenue, resulting from sequencing consumables being up modestly on a sequential basis as clinical and research activity continues to gradually improve. Sequencing instruments increasing sequentially and the fourth quarter is expected to be the strongest quarter of the year for instrument placements. Sequencing service and other flat sequentially and microarrays up modestly on a sequential basis as we continue to see a gradual recovery in direct-to-consumer and genotyping applications

For the rest of the P&L, we expect sequential decline in non-GAAP gross margin, in part, driven by product mix with higher contribution from instrument sales. Sequential increase in non-GAAP operating expenses, primarily driven by R&D project-related expenses, compensation related expenses and an extra week in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter and prior year. Non-GAAP EPS to be roughly flat compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting revenue improvement offset by lower gross margins and a sequential increase in operating and tax expenses.

With that, I’ll hand the call back over to Francis for some closing remarks.

Francis deSouza — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Sam. As the global leader for sequencing platforms and consumables, we’ve seen our products enable groundbreaking research programs and transformative clinical tests that have the potential to shift the paradigm in patient care. One of the largest opportunities for patient impact and revenue potential for years to come is the ability for NGS to detect cancer early.

Last month, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire GRAIL and we expect the acquisition to close in the second half of 2021. We believe our planned acquisition of GRAIL will accelerate a new era of early cancer detection, transforming cancer survivability and opening up the largest clinical application of genomics we’ve seen. We look forward to welcoming our GRAIL colleagues to Illumina when the acquisition closes. Upon close, we expect to operate GRAIL as a division within Illumina. We remain committed to supporting all of Illumina’s customers and ensuring that innovators who wish to develop NGS-based tests have continued access to our technologies.

To conclude, the recovery of our business accelerated in the third quarter with significant sequencing consumables revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2020 and we expect continued consumables growth in the fourth quarter. Importantly, we’re also making good progress incorporating genomics into the standard of care in oncology therapy selection, NIPT and genetic disease testing. And most importantly, we believe that we’re laying a strong foundation for Illumina’s near- and long-term growth.

With that, we’ll open the call up to Q&A.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.