Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q2 2025 earnings report

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) had a mixed start to FY25, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in sales for the first two quarters of the year. The company continues to invest in its growth initiatives, with a focus on streamlining inventory management and expanding the store network.

The automotive parts retailer missed earnings estimates for the past three quarters, reversing the long-term trend of regular beats, while revenues remained broadly in line with expectations during that period. Last week, the company’s stock set a new record, after gaining around 10% this year. Analysts are of the view that the shares have more room for growth, despite the steady gains in recent months. Although AZO is one of the highly-priced Wall Street stocks, it remains an attractive long-term investment.

Mixed Results

In the second quarter, net sales increased to $3.95 billion from $3.86 billion in the same period last year. Total same-store sales, or sales at domestic and international stores open at least one year, rose 2.9% but fell short of expectations. Net income was $487.9 million or $28.29 per share in the February quarter, compared to $515.03 million or $28.89 per share in Q2 2024. Overall performance was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rates during the quarter.

“While currency rate moves pressured reported sales and earnings, our international performance remains encouraging as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. We are excited about our momentum heading into the back half of the fiscal year and we are well prepared for our spring and summer selling season. As we continue to invest in our business, we remain committed to our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow, all while delivering strong shareholder value,” said AutoZone’s CEO Phil Daniele.

Road Ahead

Being a market leader in automotive parts retail, with a successful business model, AutoZone constantly expands its market share. However, it faces challenges like slowing DIY sales amid cautious consumer spending. The management expects the current weakness in discretionary spending to continue until economic conditions improve. Meanwhile, the import tariffs imposed by the US government could negatively impact the business. AutoZone banks on its ongoing investments in technology and commercial business to drive growth going forward, while gaining a competitive advantage.

The average price of AutoZone’s stock for the past 12 months is $3111.81. It made modest gains during Wednesday’s session and traded slightly above $3,500. The shares have grown an impressive 27% in the past ten months.