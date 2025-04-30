Infographic: A snapshot of Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings report

Credit card company Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) has reported an increase in second-quarter adjusted profit, reflecting a 9% growth in revenues.

Net income, on a reported basis, was $4.6 billion or $2.32 per share in the second quarter, compared to $4.7 billion or $2.29 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased 10% annually to $2.76 per share in the March quarter.

The growth was driven by a 9% increase in second-quarter revenues to $9.6 billion. Revenue grew across all of the company’s four operating segments.

“Visa’s strong 9% fiscal second-quarter net revenue growth was driven by healthy trends in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions,” said Ryan McInerney, Chief Executive Officer, Visa.

Prior performance