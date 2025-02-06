Infographic: Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2024 earnings beat estimates; sales rise 10%

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Thursday reported higher sales and profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings also beat analysts’ estimates.

Net sales increased to $187.8 billion in the December quarter from $169.96 billion in the prior-year period, exceeding Wall Street’s forecast. For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects sales to be in the range of $151.0 billion to $155.5 billion.

Reflecting the strong revenue growth, Q4 net income rose to $20.0 billion or $1.86 per share from $10.6 billion or $1.00 per share a year earlier. Earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates.

