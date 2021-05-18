Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings Calls, LATEST, Technology
Infographic: Baidu (BIDU) Q1 2021 earnings highlights
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) the Chinese multinational technology company reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings today before the opening bell.
The company had revenue of $4.29 billion with an increase of 25% year on year.
The net income was $3.9 billion or $11.26 per share and adjusted earnings per share were $1.89.
Most Popular
Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 32.7% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 31%. Net income was $4.1
Earnings calendar for the week of May 17
Benchmark stock indexes pared their recent gains early this week amid elevated inflation concerns, but regained a part of the momentum later aided by recovery in tech stocks. The Dow
Alibaba (BABA): The good and the bad from the Q4 earnings report
Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago, with