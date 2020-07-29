Infographic: Blue Apron performance in Q2 2020

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The company reported a surprise profit during the second quarter, even as the market was expecting a loss of 45 cents per share. Revenues also slightly edged past the average street estimate
APRN shares shot up 5.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has more than doubled so far this year.
CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski said, “Blue Apron’s strong second quarter 2020 operating results reflect quarterly sequential and year-over-year double-digit net revenue growth and marked our return to topline growth sooner than expected. We also expect to see year-over-year net revenue growth in the second half of 2020.”
