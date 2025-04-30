Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2025 earnings drop on lower revenues

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a decline in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Sales and revenues declined to $14.2 billion in the first quarter from $15.8 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. As a result, Q1 earnings, on an adjusted basis, decreased to $4.25 per share from $5.60 per share last year.

Profit attributable to the company was $2.0 billion or $4.20 per share in the March quarter, compared to $2.86 billion or $5.75 per share in Q1 2024.

