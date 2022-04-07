Infographic: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q4 2022 earnings

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

The net sales were $2.1 billion an increase of 8% compared to the previous year’s second quarter.

The company had a profit of $395 million or $2.07 per share compared to a profit of $383 million or $1.95 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.