Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) Q4 2022 earnings
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), the largest beer producer in the U.S, reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
The net sales were $2.1 billion an increase of 8% compared to the previous year’s second quarter.
The company had a profit of $395 million or $2.07 per share compared to a profit of $383 million or $1.95 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.
