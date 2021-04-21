Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q1 report

Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Wednesday said its first-quarter revenues and earnings increased in double-digits. The bottom line also topped expectations, driving the company’s stock higher during the extended trading session.

Adjusted earnings rose to $5.36 per share from $3.08 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and came in above the consensus forecast. Net income was $127.1 million or $4.45 per share, compared to $76.4 million or $2.70 per share last year.

Read management’s comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 report

At $1.74 billion, revenues were up 23% from the year-ago quarter. The topline matched analysts’ forecast. Shares of the company gained Wednesday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session lower.