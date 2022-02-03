Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of Ford Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings report
Auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021, despite a 5% increase in revenues.
Fourth-quarter revenues rose 5% annually to $37.7 billion. Automotive revenue grew 6% to $35.3 billion, which was broadly in line with estimates. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, on an adjusted basis, down from last year’s profit of $0.34 per share. The market had predicted an year-over-year increase.
On a reported basis, it was a net profit of $12.3 billion or $3.03 per share, compared to a loss of $2.8 billion or $0.70 per share in the Fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
Ford’s stock entered 2022 on a high note and reached a record high in early January, before slipping back to the pre-peak levels in the following weeks. The stock closed Thursday’s trading lower, and lost further soon after the earnings announcement.
