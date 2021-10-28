Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Highlights of Gilead Sciences (GILD) Q3 earnings report
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings today after the closing bell.
The revenue increased by 13% to $7.4 billion compared to the previous year.
The net income was $2.5 billion or $2.05 per share compared to $360 million or $0.29 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
The adjusted earnings per share were $2.65 compared to $2.11 of the previous year.
