Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail

Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q3 2022

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported the third quarter of 2022 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenues increased to $11.9 billion from $11.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Enterprise comparable sales rose to 1.6% compared to 23% in the previous year.

Net income was $499 million, or $2.00 per share, compared to $391 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS increased by 1%, which amounted to $2.08.

  • Best Buy Q2 2022 earnings

Most Popular

Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?

In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock

BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings

Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 37.2%

Tags

Consumer Electronicselectronicsretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top