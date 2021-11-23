Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q3 2022
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported the third quarter of 2022 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenues increased to $11.9 billion from $11.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
Enterprise comparable sales rose to 1.6% compared to 23% in the previous year.
Net income was $499 million, or $2.00 per share, compared to $391 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS increased by 1%, which amounted to $2.08.
Most Popular
Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?
In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings
Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 37.2%