Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q3 2022

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported the third quarter of 2022 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenues increased to $11.9 billion from $11.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Enterprise comparable sales rose to 1.6% compared to 23% in the previous year.

Net income was $499 million, or $2.00 per share, compared to $391 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS increased by 1%, which amounted to $2.08.