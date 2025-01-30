Infographic: How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q4 2024

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales and revenues were $16.2 billion, down 5% from the same period a year ago.

Profit attributable to common shareholders was $2.79 billion, or $5.78 per share, compared to $2.67 billion, or $5.28 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $5.14.

The company deployed $10.3 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in fiscal year 2024.

