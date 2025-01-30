Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q4 2024
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales and revenues were $16.2 billion, down 5% from the same period a year ago.
Profit attributable to common shareholders was $2.79 billion, or $5.78 per share, compared to $2.67 billion, or $5.28 per share, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $5.14.
The company deployed $10.3 billion of cash for share repurchases and dividends in fiscal year 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q4 revenue and adj. profit beat estimates
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also beat Wall Street's estimates. Net revenue increased 14%
Altria Group (MO) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues remained flat at $5.9 billion compared to the prior-year quarter. Net earnings increased 47.5% to
Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q4 2024 earnings results
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $25.3 billion, up 1.5% from the same period a year ago. Net income was $1.72 billion,