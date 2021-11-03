Categories AlphaGraphs, Health Care
Infographic: How CVS Health Corporation (CVS) performed in Q3 2021
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $73.8 billion.
Net income attributable to CVS Health was $1.5 billion, or $1.20 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $0.93 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 18.7% to $1.97.
For the full year of 2021, the company expects GAAP EPS of $6.13-6.23 and adjusted EPS of $7.90-8.00.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
ATVI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 financial results
Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total net revenue amounted to $2.07 billion compared to $1.95 billion in the same period a year ago.
T-Mobile US (TMUS) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, driven by the Sprint merger and customer growth. Total service revenues
Lyft Earnings: Q3 loss narrows sharply on strong revenue growth
Ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a 73% growth in revenues. The top-line also surpassed market