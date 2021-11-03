Infographic: How CVS Health Corporation (CVS) performed in Q3 2021

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $73.8 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS Health was $1.5 billion, or $1.20 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $0.93 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS rose 18.7% to $1.97.

For the full year of 2021, the company expects GAAP EPS of $6.13-6.23 and adjusted EPS of $7.90-8.00.

