Infographic: How eBay (EBAY) performed in Q4 2024

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 1% year-over-year on both a reported and foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis.

GAAP net income decreased 7% to $680 million while earnings per share remained flat at $1.40 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations grew 16% to $1.25.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of $2.52-2.56 billion. Revenue is expected to be down 1% to up 1% YoY on an FX-neutral basis. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.98-1.02 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.32-1.36 in Q1.

