Infographic: How Expedia (EXPE) performed in Q1 2025

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenue of $2.9 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 3% from the same period last year.

Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. was $200 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to a loss of $135 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 90% year-over-year to $0.40.

The company repurchased approx. 1.7 million shares for $330 million in the first quarter.

