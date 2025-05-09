Infographic: How Expedia (EXPE) performed in Q1 2025

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported revenue of $2.9 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 3% from the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. was $200 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to a loss of $135 million, or $0.99 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 90% year-over-year to $0.40.
The company repurchased approx. 1.7 million shares for $330 million in the first quarter.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers
Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported its earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Reported net sales decreased 2.3% year-over-year to $1.85 billion. Net sales, excluding the Alcohol Brands
What to expect when Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q4 2025 earnings results
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 23% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report its earnings
SHOP Earnings: Shopify reports wider Q1 loss; revenue up 27%
E-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025, despite a 27% increase in revenues. March-quarter revenues climbed 27% year-over-year to