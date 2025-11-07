Infographic: How Expedia (EXPE) performed in Q3 2025

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $4.4 billion.

Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. increased 40% to $959 million and earnings per share rose 45% to $7.33. Adjusted EPS grew 23% to $7.57.

Gross bookings grew 12% to $30.7 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue is expected to increase 6-8%.

For full-year 2025, revenue is expected to grow 6-7%.

