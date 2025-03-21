Infographic: How FedEx (FDX) performed in Q3 2025

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) reported revenue of $22.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, up 2% compared to the same quarter a year ago.
GAAP net income was $909 million, or $3.76 per share, compared to $879 million, or $3.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.51.
For fiscal year 2025, FedEx expects revenue to be flat to slightly down year-over-year. The company expects GAAP EPS to be $15.15-15.75 and adjusted EPS to be $18.00-18.60 for the year.
