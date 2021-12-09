Infographic: How GameStop (GME) performed in Q3 2021

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday.

Net sales were $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.005 billion in the prior year’s third-quarter sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships, such as Samsung, LG, Razer, Vizio and others, contributed to the Company’s growth in the quarter.

GAAP net loss was $105 million, or $1.39 loss per share, compared to a loss of $18.8 million, or $0.29 loss per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss was $105 million, or $1.39 loss per share.