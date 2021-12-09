Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: How GameStop (GME) performed in Q3 2021
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported its third-quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday.
Net sales were $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.005 billion in the prior year’s third-quarter sales attributable to new and expanded brand relationships, such as Samsung, LG, Razer, Vizio and others, contributed to the Company’s growth in the quarter.
GAAP net loss was $105 million, or $1.39 loss per share, compared to a loss of $18.8 million, or $0.29 loss per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss was $105 million, or $1.39 loss per share.
Most Popular
FedEx (FDX) Stock: Long term prospects intact despite supply chain, cost issues
Transport and courier companies were among the worst affected by the supply chain crisis that gripped the business world during the COVID era. Nearly two years into the pandemic, cargo
Dell Technologies (DELL) stock research summary | Q3 2022
Dell (DELL) is an established name in the technology industry. The company reported strong results for its most recent quarter and it remains optimistic about its future growth prospects. However,
Shopify (SHOP): This recession-proof stock looks unstoppable. Here’s why
The virus-related movement restrictions have had a complementary effect on the business of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), which was already thriving on the widespread cloud adoption and digital shift. The