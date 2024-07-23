Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials, LATEST

Infographic: How GE Aerospace (GE) performed in Q2 2024

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $9.1 billion.

GAAP profit decreased 4% to $1.4 billion versus last year.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations rose 10% to $1.20 while adjusted EPS grew 62% to $1.20 compared to last year.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS of $3.95-4.20.

