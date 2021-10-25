Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: How HP Inc. performed in Q3 2021

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results.

The hardware firm reported Q3 revenue of $15.3 billion, up 7% year-over-year, higher than the Wall Street projection.

Meanwhile, net earnings of $0.92 per share were much better than what analysts had anticipated.

Most Popular

Seagate Technology beats Q1 earnings estimate: Infographic

Seagate Technology (NYSE: ALK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $3.12 billion, up 35% year-over-year and higher than

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales

Tags

Computercomputer hardwareInformation TechnologyInformation Technology Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top