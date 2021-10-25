Infographic: How HP Inc. performed in Q3 2021

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results.
The hardware firm reported Q3 revenue of $15.3 billion, up 7% year-over-year, higher than the Wall Street projection.
Meanwhile, net earnings of $0.92 per share were much better than what analysts had anticipated.
