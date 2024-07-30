Infographic: How JetBlue Airways (JBLU) performed in Q2 2024

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Operating revenue was $2.4 billion, down 6.9% year-over-year.

GAAP net income fell 82% to $25 million, or $0.07 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.08.

The company expects revenue to be down 1.5-5.5% YoY in the third quarter of 2024. For fiscal year 2024, revenue is expected to be down 4-6%.

Prior performance