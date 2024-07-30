Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How JetBlue Airways (JBLU) performed in Q2 2024
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Operating revenue was $2.4 billion, down 6.9% year-over-year.
GAAP net income fell 82% to $25 million, or $0.07 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.08.
The company expects revenue to be down 1.5-5.5% YoY in the third quarter of 2024. For fiscal year 2024, revenue is expected to be down 4-6%.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
SBUX Earnings: All you need to know about Starbucks’ Q3 2024 earnings results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues declined 1% year-over-year to $9.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 1%. Global
Merck (MRK) swings to profit in Q2 on higher revenues; earnings beat
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported net profit for the second quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year. Both sales and
Pfizer (PFE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $13.3 billion. Revenues grew 3% operationally. Reported net income fell 98% to $41