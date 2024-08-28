Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%.
Net income was $66 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $58 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2024, net sales are expected to decrease 4-6% while comparable sales are expected to decrease 3-5%. EPS is expected to range between $1.75-2.25.
Prior performance
