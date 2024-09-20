Infographic: How Lennar Corporation (LEN) performed in Q3 2024

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $9.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, which was up 8% from the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.90.

The top and bottom line numbers came ahead of expectations.

New orders increased 5% to 20,587 homes while deliveries increased 16% to 21,516 homes in Q3. The average sales price of homes delivered was $422,000. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 16,944 homes at a dollar value of $7.7 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Lennar expects new orders to range between 19,000-19,300 and deliveries to range between 22,500-23,000. Average sales price is expected to be $425,000.

