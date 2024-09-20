Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Lennar Corporation (LEN) performed in Q3 2024
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $9.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, which was up 8% from the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $1.2 billion, or $4.26 per share, compared to $1.1 billion, or $3.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.90.
The top and bottom line numbers came ahead of expectations.
New orders increased 5% to 20,587 homes while deliveries increased 16% to 21,516 homes in Q3. The average sales price of homes delivered was $422,000. The company ended the quarter with a backlog of 16,944 homes at a dollar value of $7.7 billion.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Lennar expects new orders to range between 19,000-19,300 and deliveries to range between 22,500-23,000. Average sales price is expected to be $425,000.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q1 2025 revenue and profit miss analysts’ estimates
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Thursday reported a decrease in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The results also fell short of expectations. First-quarter earnings,
CarMax to report Q2 earnings on Sept 26. Here’s what to expect
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) had a modest start to fiscal 2025 as it reported lower sales and earnings for the first quarter, extending the downtrend seen in the trailing quarters.
Signet (SIG) remains optimistic about its fiscal year 2025 performance, here’s why
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were up over 4% on Thursday. The stock has gained 24% over the past one month. The jewelry retailer saw revenue and profits