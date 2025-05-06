Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: How Mattel (MAT) performed in Q1 2025
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported net sales of $827 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 2% as reported, or 4% in constant currency compared to the same period last year.
Net loss was $40.3 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $28.3 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.03 compared to a loss of $0.05 per share last year.
Due to the volatile macro-economic environment and evolving US tariff landscape, the company is pausing its full-year 2025 guidance until it has sufficient visibility.
